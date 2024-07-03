Asi Industries Ltd Summary

ASI Industries Ltd (Formerly known Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd) was promoted by The Jatias of Rajasthan. The Company incorporated in January, 1945 engaged in mining and processing of natural stones.The company had an enviable record of dividends, sustained consistently since 1945-46, its first year of operations. The bonus record, too, was excellent. The Company implemented a Rs 15 Crores Mechanisation Project, financed by term loans and internal accruals.ASIL commissioned its on-line processing and polishing unit at Silvassa without any slippage or cost overrun. It diversified into marble products and is carrying out a geological survey at Kakroli near Udaipur and had set up a plant there. In Apr.95, Prerna Syntex (PSL), a 100% EOU, was amalgamated with the company, to enable it to diversify into textiles.During 1997-98, Prerna Syntex Plant, 100% EoU located at Neemrana has succesfully installed the capacity of 24960 Spindles to produce 4673 tonnes of Cotton combed hoisery yarn per annum, it has commenced its production from 15th Jan.97. During the financial year 1999-2000, the company received the approval of Government of India for NRI investment by way of equity shares.In 2014-15, the Company had an overseas wholly owned subsidiary in the name of ASI Global Limited, Mauritius which was set up in the year 2014 to acquire lime stone mine/crusher Company viz: Al Rawasi Rock & Aggregate LLC in Fujairah UAE. The Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of the Spinning Unit of the Company became effective on February 21, 2007. It sold Wind Power Unit of 1.125 MW at Tirupur District of Tamil Nadu in November, 2015. The Company was renamed from Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) Ltd to ASI Industries Ltd effective from 16th February 2018. In 2022-23, the Company sold/ transferred its entire shareholding of the Company, together with its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, ASI Global Limited, held in Al Rawasi Rocks & Aggregate LLC, Fujairah, UAE; it further sold Wind Power Units, at Beldhadi Village, Hubli, Karnataka and Rameshwar Village, Dist-Satara, Maharashtra, due to change of wind pattern and increasing maintenance and other costs which adversely affected the profitability.