|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|28 Sep 2024
|ASI Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results for the quarter/haff year ended 30th September 2024. Submitting herewith un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22nd October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|ASI Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting - Please refer attachment for details. Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|ASI Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider the dividend if any for the year ended 31st March 2024. The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Re.0.35 ( 35%) per equity share of Re 1/- each for the F. Y 2023-24 , subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Feb 2024
|26 Feb 2024
|Outcome of Board meeting held on 26th February 2024
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|ASI Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Security Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 (Listing Regulation) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 9th February 2024 inter alia to Consider and approve un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter/nine months ended 31st December 2023. Further pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting by the Insiders the closure of Trading window for all Directors and Designated Employees for dealing in securities of ASI Industries Limited has commenced from January 1 2024 and shall continue till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company for the quarter/nine months ended 31st December 2023. Un-Audited financial results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, have inter alia approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. 2. Appointment of ARUNANSHU V. AGARWAL (DIN: 00166400) as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director on the Board of the Company with effect from 10th February, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 13:00 Hours and concluded at 13:20 Hours. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.