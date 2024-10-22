ASI Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Security Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 (Listing Regulation) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 9th February 2024 inter alia to Consider and approve un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter/nine months ended 31st December 2023. Further pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting by the Insiders the closure of Trading window for all Directors and Designated Employees for dealing in securities of ASI Industries Limited has commenced from January 1 2024 and shall continue till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company for the quarter/nine months ended 31st December 2023. Un-Audited financial results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, have inter alia approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. 2. Appointment of ARUNANSHU V. AGARWAL (DIN: 00166400) as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director on the Board of the Company with effect from 10th February, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 13:00 Hours and concluded at 13:20 Hours. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)