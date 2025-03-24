iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Asia Capital Ltd Company Summary

17.37
(4.95%)
Mar 21, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Asia Capital Ltd Summary

Asia Capital Limited is a Limited Company incorporated on September 02, 1983. The Company is registered as NBFC-ND with RBI and engaged in the business of making investment in securities and providing loans and advances. It isengaged in the business of providing structuredterm financing solutions to corporates and loans to small and medium enterprises SME borrowers in India.There was a Change in Management of the Company in 2018-19. With effect from January 01, 2019 the management and control of the Company got changed. M/s SKC Investment Advisors Private Limited is the holding company and promoter of Asia Capital Limited with a shareholding of 75% of equity shares of the Company. The objective of Company is to redefine the experience of borrowing by SMEs in India. The Company understand the importance of funding in the business as every business requires funding from time to time. Whether to upgrade operations or purchase new premises, business loans help corporates take a higher leap towards progress.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.