Summary

Asia Capital Limited is a Limited Company incorporated on September 02, 1983. The Company is registered as NBFC-ND with RBI and engaged in the business of making investment in securities and providing loans and advances. It isengaged in the business of providing structuredterm financing solutions to corporates and loans to small and medium enterprises SME borrowers in India.There was a Change in Management of the Company in 2018-19. With effect from January 01, 2019 the management and control of the Company got changed. M/s SKC Investment Advisors Private Limited is the holding company and promoter of Asia Capital Limited with a shareholding of 75% of equity shares of the Company. The objective of Company is to redefine the experience of borrowing by SMEs in India. The Company understand the importance of funding in the business as every business requires funding from time to time. Whether to upgrade operations or purchase new premises, business loans help corporates take a higher leap towards progress.

