iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Asia Capital Ltd Share Price

17.37
(4.95%)
Mar 21, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.37
  • Day's High17.37
  • 52 Wk High17.37
  • Prev. Close16.55
  • Day's Low17.37
  • 52 Wk Low 17.37
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E16.86
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.47
  • EPS1.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.37
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Asia Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

17.37

Prev. Close

16.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

17.37

Day's Low

17.37

52 Week's High

17.37

52 Week's Low

17.37

Book Value

16.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.37

P/E

16.86

EPS

1.03

Divi. Yield

0

Asia Capital Ltd Corporate Action

28 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

Asia Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Asia Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 May, 2025|12:53 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 25.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Asia Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.09

3.09

3.09

3.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.75

1.55

1.35

1.17

Net Worth

4.84

4.64

4.44

4.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.11

-3.48

0.16

0.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Asia Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

9,164.05

40.185,68,059.893,705.810.3914,991.411,277.82

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,033.75

208.383,24,721.1510.690.0570.8251.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

129.45

25.891,69,171.811,630.661.166,763.4339.82

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

246.45

296.931,56,576.6997.140151.5339.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

423.7

8.541,39,825.314,154.923.1913,043.69260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Asia Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Santosh Suresh Choudhary

Executive Director

Manoj Kumar Jain.

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjay Kashi Rajgarhia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dipti Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nirav Laxmichand Mamniya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Asia Capital Ltd

Summary

Asia Capital Limited is a Limited Company incorporated on September 02, 1983. The Company is registered as NBFC-ND with RBI and engaged in the business of making investment in securities and providing loans and advances. It isengaged in the business of providing structuredterm financing solutions to corporates and loans to small and medium enterprises SME borrowers in India.There was a Change in Management of the Company in 2018-19. With effect from January 01, 2019 the management and control of the Company got changed. M/s SKC Investment Advisors Private Limited is the holding company and promoter of Asia Capital Limited with a shareholding of 75% of equity shares of the Company. The objective of Company is to redefine the experience of borrowing by SMEs in India. The Company understand the importance of funding in the business as every business requires funding from time to time. Whether to upgrade operations or purchase new premises, business loans help corporates take a higher leap towards progress.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Asia Capital Ltd share price today?

The Asia Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.37 today.

What is the Market Cap of Asia Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asia Capital Ltd is ₹5.37 Cr. as of 21 Mar ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Asia Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Asia Capital Ltd is 16.86 and 1.05 as of 21 Mar ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Asia Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asia Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asia Capital Ltd is ₹17.37 and ₹17.37 as of 21 Mar ‘25

What is the CAGR of Asia Capital Ltd?

Asia Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.97%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Asia Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Asia Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Asia Capital Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.