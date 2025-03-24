SectorFinance
Open₹17.37
Prev. Close₹16.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹17.37
Day's Low₹17.37
52 Week's High₹17.37
52 Week's Low₹17.37
Book Value₹16.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.37
P/E16.86
EPS1.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.09
3.09
3.09
3.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.75
1.55
1.35
1.17
Net Worth
4.84
4.64
4.44
4.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.11
-3.48
0.16
0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
9,164.05
|40.18
|5,68,059.89
|3,705.81
|0.39
|14,991.41
|1,277.82
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,033.75
|208.38
|3,24,721.15
|10.69
|0.05
|70.82
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
129.45
|25.89
|1,69,171.81
|1,630.66
|1.16
|6,763.43
|39.82
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
246.45
|296.93
|1,56,576.69
|97.14
|0
|151.53
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
423.7
|8.54
|1,39,825.31
|4,154.92
|3.19
|13,043.69
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Santosh Suresh Choudhary
Executive Director
Manoj Kumar Jain.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjay Kashi Rajgarhia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dipti Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nirav Laxmichand Mamniya
Reports by Asia Capital Ltd
Summary
Asia Capital Limited is a Limited Company incorporated on September 02, 1983. The Company is registered as NBFC-ND with RBI and engaged in the business of making investment in securities and providing loans and advances. It isengaged in the business of providing structuredterm financing solutions to corporates and loans to small and medium enterprises SME borrowers in India.There was a Change in Management of the Company in 2018-19. With effect from January 01, 2019 the management and control of the Company got changed. M/s SKC Investment Advisors Private Limited is the holding company and promoter of Asia Capital Limited with a shareholding of 75% of equity shares of the Company. The objective of Company is to redefine the experience of borrowing by SMEs in India. The Company understand the importance of funding in the business as every business requires funding from time to time. Whether to upgrade operations or purchase new premises, business loans help corporates take a higher leap towards progress.
The Asia Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.37 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asia Capital Ltd is ₹5.37 Cr. as of 21 Mar ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Asia Capital Ltd is 16.86 and 1.05 as of 21 Mar ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asia Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asia Capital Ltd is ₹17.37 and ₹17.37 as of 21 Mar ‘25
Asia Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.97%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
