Asia Capital Ltd Management Discussions

Cautionary Statement

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report may contain certain statements that might be considered forward looking. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement as important factors could influence Companys operations such as Government policies, economic development, political factors and such other factors beyond the control of the Company.

Industry OverView

As per the various regulations of the RBI and other competent authorities governing NBFC activities in India; the RBI has defined a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) as a company registered under the Companies Act, 2013 engaged in the business of loans and advances, acquisition of shares/stocks/bonds/debentures/securities issued by Government or local authority or other marketable securities of a like nature, leasing, hire-purchase, insurance business, chit business but does not inelude any institution whose principal business is that of agriculture activity, industrial activity, purchase or sale of any goods (other than securities) or providing any Services and sale/purchase/construction of immovable property.

A non-banking institution which is a company and has principal business of receiving deposits under any scheme or arrangement in one lump sum or in installments by way of contributions or in any other manner, is also a non-banking fmancial company.

Principal Business

Financial activity as principal business is when a companys fmancial assets constitute more than 50 per cent of the total assets and income from fmancial assets constitute more than 50 per cent of the gross income. A company which fulfills both these criteria will be registered as NBFC by RBF The term principal business is not defined by the Reserve Bank of India Act. The Reserve Bank has defined it so as to ensure that only companies predominantly engaged in Financial activity get registered with it and are regulated and supervised by it. Henee if there are companies engaged in agricultural operations, industrial activity, purchase and sale of goods, providing Services or purchase, sale or construction of immovable property as their principal business and are doing some Financial business in a small way, they will not be regulated by the Reserve Bank. Interestingly, this test is popularly known as 50-50 test and is applied to determine whether or not a company is into Financial business.

Categorization by Reserve Bank of India

NBFCs are categorized as follows: -

a) In terms of the type of liabilities into Deposit and Non-Deposit accepting NBFCs,

b) Non deposit taking NBFCs by their size into systemically important and other non-deposit holding companies (NBFC-NDSI and NBFC-ND) and

c) By the kind of activity, they conduct.

Within this broad categorization the different types of NBFCs are as follows:

I Investment and Credit Company (ICC): means any company which is a financial institution carrying on as its principal business - asset finance, the providing of finance whether by making loans or advances or otherwise for any activity other than its own and the acquisition of securities.

IF Infrastructure Finance Company (IFC): IFC is a non-banking finance company

a) Which deploys at least 75 per cent of its total assets in infrastructure loans,

b) Has a minimum Net Owned Funds of Rs. 300 crores,

c) Has a minimum credit rating of ‘ A ‘or equivalent and

d) A CRAR (Capital to Risky Asset Ratio) of 15%.

III. Systemically Important Core Investment Company (CIC-ND-SI): CIC-ND-SI is an NBFC carrying on the business of acquisition of shares and securities which satisfies the following conditions: -

(a) It holds not less than 90% of its Total Assets in the form of investment in equity shares, preference shares, debt or loans in group companies;

(b) Its investments in the equity shares (including instruments compulsorily convertible into equity shares within a period not exceeding 10 years firom the date of issue) in group companies constitutes not less than 60% of its Total Assets;

(c) It does not trade in its investments in shares, debt or loans in group companies except through block sale for the purpose of dilution or disinvestment;

(d) It does not carry on any other financial activity referred to in Section 45I(c) and 45I(f) of the RBI act, 1934 except investment in bank deposits, money market instruments, government securities, loans to and investments in debt issuances of group companies or guarantees issued on behalf of group companies.

(e) Its asset size is Rs. 100 crore or above and

(f) It accepts public funds.

IV. Infrastructure Debt Fund: Non- Banking Financial Company (IDF-NBFC): IDF-

NBFC is a company registered as NBFC to facil?tate the flow of long-term debt into infrastructure projects. IDF-NBFC raise resources through issue of Rupee or Dollar denominated bonds of minimum 5-year maturity. Only Infrastructure Finance Companies (IFC) can sponsor IDF-NBFCs.

V. Non-Banking Financial Company-Micro Finance Institution (NBFC-MFI): NBFC- MFI is a non-deposit taking NBFC having not less than 85% of its assets in the nature of qualifying assets which satisfy the following criteria:

(a) Loan disbursed by an NBFC-MFI to a borrower with a rural household annual income not exceeding Rs. 100,000 or urban and semi-urban household income not exceeding Rs. 160,000;

(b) Loan amount does not exceed Rs. 50,000 in the First cycle and Rs. 100,000 in subsequent cycles;

(c) Total indebtedness of the borrower does not exceed Rs. 100,000;

(d) Tenure of the loan not to be less than 24 months for loan amount in excess of Rs. 15,000 with prepayment without penalty;

(e) Loan to be extended without collateral;

(f) Aggregate amount of loans, given for income generation, is not less than 50 per cent of the total loans given by the MFIs;

(g) Loan is repayable on weekly, fortnightly or monthly installments at the choice of the borrower

VI. Non-Banking Financial Company-Factors (NBFC-Factors): NBFC-Factor is a non- deposit taking NBFC engaged in the principal business of factoring. The Financial assets in the factoring business should constitute at least 50 percent of its total assets and its income derived from factoring business should not be less than 50 percent of its gross income.

VII. Mortgage Guarantee Companies (MGC): MGC are fmancial institutions for which at least 90% of the business turnover is mortgage guarantee business or at least 90% of the gross income is from mortgage guarantee business and net owned fund is Rs. 100 crores.

VIII. NBFC-Non-Operative Financial Holding Company (NOFHC): NOFHC is fmancial institution through which promoter/promoter groups will be permitted to set up a new bank. Its a wholly-owned Non-Operative Financial Holding Company (NOFHC) which will hold the bank as well as all other fmancial Services companies regulated by RBI or other fmancial sector regulators, to the extent permissible under the applicable regulatory prescriptions.

Our Industry Segment

The primary business of our company is making investment in securities and providing loans and advances. The company is registered as a Non-deposit taking Non-Banking Finance Company with RBI. Since the asset size of the company is not more than Rs. 500 crores it is presently Non-Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking NBFC.

Business

The Company is engaged in the business of investment in securities and providing loans and advances. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as an NBFC.

Opportunities & Threats and Risks & Concern

Over the years, your Company has achieved an appropriate balance between risk and returns by setting up an efficient risk mitigation system to meet various forms of fmancial and other risks. The primary risks that the company is exposed to credit risk, market risk and operational risk. Deriving from the long years of experience in NBFC sector your companys credit policy framework is designed to provide the right balance between business growth and portfolio quality.

Outlook

From the reports available in public domain, it is believed that the global economic recovery is in its way. It is only hoped that the growth momentum gathers, steam soon and fast.

Human resource/Industrial relations

The Company recognizes the importance and contribution of its human resources for its growth and development and is committed to the development of its people. The Company has cordial relations with employees and staff There are no HR relations problems during the year and the Company does not anticipate any material problems on this count in the current year.

Internal Control Systems and Adequacv

The Company has disciplined approach to cost and follows prudential norms in every sphere of its activities. The Profit making is put at the center of decisi?n making. The cost is budgeted, reviewed and monitored. The Company has established internal control Systems for ensuring optimum use of resources and safeguarding the assets. The Internal Control Systems and procedure are adequate and commensurate with the size of the Company. These business control procedures ensure efficient use and protection of the resources and compliance with the policies, procedures and status.