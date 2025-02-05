Board Meeting 5 Feb 2025 28 Jan 2025

Asia Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Asia Capital Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 05, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Asia Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby submit the details regarding the Appointment and Resignation of the Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

Asia Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. In the Board Meeting, the Board of Directors approved the following: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 2. To convene a 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, August 30, 2024, at 11.30 a.m. IST. 3. The Directors Report alongwith annexures including Corporate Governance Report, Secretarial Audit Report, and Compliance Certificates for the Year ended March 31, 2024. 4. Notice of book closure and cut-off date for the ensuing 40th AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024