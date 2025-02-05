iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Asia Capital Ltd Board Meeting

17.37
(4.95%)
Mar 21, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Asia Capital CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/04/2024calendar-icon
16/04/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Feb 202528 Jan 2025
Asia Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Asia Capital Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 05, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Asia Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby submit the details regarding the Appointment and Resignation of the Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
Asia Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. In the Board Meeting, the Board of Directors approved the following: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 2. To convene a 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, August 30, 2024, at 11.30 a.m. IST. 3. The Directors Report alongwith annexures including Corporate Governance Report, Secretarial Audit Report, and Compliance Certificates for the Year ended March 31, 2024. 4. Notice of book closure and cut-off date for the ensuing 40th AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202417 May 2024
Asia Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting of Asia Capital Limited Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, May 27, 2024 as per Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Asia Capital: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Asia Capital Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.