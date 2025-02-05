|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2025
|28 Jan 2025
|Asia Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Asia Capital Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 05, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Asia Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby submit the details regarding the Appointment and Resignation of the Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|Asia Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. In the Board Meeting, the Board of Directors approved the following: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 2. To convene a 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, August 30, 2024, at 11.30 a.m. IST. 3. The Directors Report alongwith annexures including Corporate Governance Report, Secretarial Audit Report, and Compliance Certificates for the Year ended March 31, 2024. 4. Notice of book closure and cut-off date for the ensuing 40th AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Asia Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting of Asia Capital Limited Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, May 27, 2024 as per Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.