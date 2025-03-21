Asia Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.09
3.09
3.09
3.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.75
1.55
1.35
1.17
Net Worth
4.84
4.64
4.44
4.26
Minority Interest
Debt
1.25
0.94
0.71
0.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.09
5.58
5.15
4.75
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.51
0.28
0.35
0.22
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.65
0.38
0.41
0.27
Sundry Creditors
-0.13
-0.08
-0.06
-0.03
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.02
0
-0.02
Cash
0.05
0.04
0.05
0.08
Total Assets
0.56
0.32
0.4
0.3
