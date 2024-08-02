AGM 30/08/2024 In the Board Meeting, the Board of Directors approved the following: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 2. To convene a 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, August 30, 2024, at 11.30 a.m. IST. 3. Notice of book closure and cut-off date for the ensuing 40th AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) Corrigendum to notice of 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2024) Proceedings/Outcome of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024) Voting Results of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company along with Scrutinizer Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)