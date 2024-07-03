Asian Star Company Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Nov.71 as a partnership firm, Asian Star Company became public limited in Mar.95. It obtained Certificate of Commencement of business in Mar.95. The Company is one of the worlds leading diamantaires primarily engaged in diamond cutting and polishing, jewellery manufacturing and retailing. The Company is also engaged in generation of electricity through wind power in India.Its main activities are importing rough diamonds cutting and polishing them and exporting of cut & polished diamonds. The company is carrying out its processing activities from its facilities at Goregaon, Mumbai; Mandvi and Gopipura in Surat & Thala (Chikhli) in Gujarat. It also gets work done on a job work basis from contractors in Bombay and surat. In Jan 1993, it became a shareholder of Diamond Trading Company (DTC) on the basis of its performance. The company came out with public issue 26,70,000 Equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash premium of Rs 65 aggregating to Rs 2002.50 lakh for primary object to raise working capital funding required for Companys business of processing and exporting diamonds.The Company began moving up the value chain by setting up jewellery manufacturing units in Mumbai and Hosur with its first unit at SEEPZ in 2000, and venturing into retail in 2010 with a couture boutique ex-factory Mumbai. In 2006, it purchased and installed Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) in 2007. It incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Asian Star Trading (HongKong) Limited in Hong Kong in 2011. It expanded the Diamond Processing Plant at Surat during year 2013.