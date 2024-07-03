SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹805
Prev. Close₹804.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.59
Day's High₹809.95
Day's Low₹800
52 Week's High₹996.7
52 Week's Low₹697.85
Book Value₹639.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,290.41
P/E19.89
EPS40.43
Divi. Yield0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.01
16.01
16.01
16.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
978.66
916.39
861.41
805.57
Net Worth
994.67
932.4
877.42
821.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,687.39
2,162.79
2,726.55
2,696.51
yoy growth (%)
-21.98
-20.67
1.11
13.65
Raw materials
-1,361.58
-1,686.79
-2,287.1
-2,313.31
As % of sales
80.69
77.99
83.88
85.78
Employee costs
-47.41
-58.81
-59.16
-51.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
51.69
42.17
56.5
67.46
Depreciation
-12.87
-14.01
-15.23
-15.68
Tax paid
4.77
-14.35
-15.97
-22.54
Working capital
-93.72
-80.98
56.89
-37.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.98
-20.67
1.11
13.65
Op profit growth
-39.03
-13.3
-12.15
12.18
EBIT growth
-11.12
-27.01
-9.88
21.27
Net profit growth
90.78
-22.3
-19.89
10.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,523.3
4,478.25
4,422.61
2,544.39
3,052.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,523.3
4,478.25
4,422.61
2,544.39
3,052.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
28.73
0.02
7.79
17.85
-3.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Vipul P Shah
Director
Dharmesh D Shah
Chairman & WTD & CFO
Arvind T Shah
Director
Priyanshu A Shah
Independent Director
K Mohanram Pai
Independent Director
Apurva R Shah
Independent Director
Milind H Gandhi
Independent Director
M R Nayak
Executive Director
Rahil V Shah
Independent Director
Neha Gada
Independent Director
Jayantilal Dudhabhai Parmar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pujadevi R Chaurasia
Additional Director
Kartikeya Girish Desai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Asian Star Company Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Nov.71 as a partnership firm, Asian Star Company became public limited in Mar.95. It obtained Certificate of Commencement of business in Mar.95. The Company is one of the worlds leading diamantaires primarily engaged in diamond cutting and polishing, jewellery manufacturing and retailing. The Company is also engaged in generation of electricity through wind power in India.Its main activities are importing rough diamonds cutting and polishing them and exporting of cut & polished diamonds. The company is carrying out its processing activities from its facilities at Goregaon, Mumbai; Mandvi and Gopipura in Surat & Thala (Chikhli) in Gujarat. It also gets work done on a job work basis from contractors in Bombay and surat. In Jan 1993, it became a shareholder of Diamond Trading Company (DTC) on the basis of its performance. The company came out with public issue 26,70,000 Equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash premium of Rs 65 aggregating to Rs 2002.50 lakh for primary object to raise working capital funding required for Companys business of processing and exporting diamonds.The Company began moving up the value chain by setting up jewellery manufacturing units in Mumbai and Hosur with its first unit at SEEPZ in 2000, and venturing into retail in 2010 with a couture boutique ex-factory Mumbai. In 2006, it purchased and installed Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) in 2007. It incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Asian Star Trading (HongKong) Limited i
Read More
The Asian Star Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹806 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asian Star Company Ltd is ₹1290.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Asian Star Company Ltd is 19.89 and 1.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asian Star Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asian Star Company Ltd is ₹697.85 and ₹996.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Asian Star Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.19%, 3 Years at -4.12%, 1 Year at -9.40%, 6 Month at 3.24%, 3 Month at -3.36% and 1 Month at -3.06%.
