Asian Star Company Ltd Share Price

806
(0.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:36:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open805
  • Day's High809.95
  • 52 Wk High996.7
  • Prev. Close804.25
  • Day's Low800
  • 52 Wk Low 697.85
  • Turnover (lac)0.59
  • P/E19.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value639.41
  • EPS40.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,290.41
  • Div. Yield0.19
No Records Found

Asian Star Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

805

Prev. Close

804.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.59

Day's High

809.95

Day's Low

800

52 Week's High

996.7

52 Week's Low

697.85

Book Value

639.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,290.41

P/E

19.89

EPS

40.43

Divi. Yield

0.19

Asian Star Company Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 16 Sep, 2024

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

Asian Star Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Asian Star Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.52%

Foreign: 28.52%

Indian: 46.13%

Non-Promoter- 4.21%

Institutions: 4.21%

Non-Institutions: 21.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Asian Star Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.01

16.01

16.01

16.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

978.66

916.39

861.41

805.57

Net Worth

994.67

932.4

877.42

821.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,687.39

2,162.79

2,726.55

2,696.51

yoy growth (%)

-21.98

-20.67

1.11

13.65

Raw materials

-1,361.58

-1,686.79

-2,287.1

-2,313.31

As % of sales

80.69

77.99

83.88

85.78

Employee costs

-47.41

-58.81

-59.16

-51.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

51.69

42.17

56.5

67.46

Depreciation

-12.87

-14.01

-15.23

-15.68

Tax paid

4.77

-14.35

-15.97

-22.54

Working capital

-93.72

-80.98

56.89

-37.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.98

-20.67

1.11

13.65

Op profit growth

-39.03

-13.3

-12.15

12.18

EBIT growth

-11.12

-27.01

-9.88

21.27

Net profit growth

90.78

-22.3

-19.89

10.76

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,523.3

4,478.25

4,422.61

2,544.39

3,052.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,523.3

4,478.25

4,422.61

2,544.39

3,052.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

28.73

0.02

7.79

17.85

-3.9

Asian Star Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Asian Star Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Vipul P Shah

Director

Dharmesh D Shah

Chairman & WTD & CFO

Arvind T Shah

Director

Priyanshu A Shah

Independent Director

K Mohanram Pai

Independent Director

Apurva R Shah

Independent Director

Milind H Gandhi

Independent Director

M R Nayak

Executive Director

Rahil V Shah

Independent Director

Neha Gada

Independent Director

Jayantilal Dudhabhai Parmar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pujadevi R Chaurasia

Additional Director

Kartikeya Girish Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Asian Star Company Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Nov.71 as a partnership firm, Asian Star Company became public limited in Mar.95. It obtained Certificate of Commencement of business in Mar.95. The Company is one of the worlds leading diamantaires primarily engaged in diamond cutting and polishing, jewellery manufacturing and retailing. The Company is also engaged in generation of electricity through wind power in India.Its main activities are importing rough diamonds cutting and polishing them and exporting of cut & polished diamonds. The company is carrying out its processing activities from its facilities at Goregaon, Mumbai; Mandvi and Gopipura in Surat & Thala (Chikhli) in Gujarat. It also gets work done on a job work basis from contractors in Bombay and surat. In Jan 1993, it became a shareholder of Diamond Trading Company (DTC) on the basis of its performance. The company came out with public issue 26,70,000 Equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash premium of Rs 65 aggregating to Rs 2002.50 lakh for primary object to raise working capital funding required for Companys business of processing and exporting diamonds.The Company began moving up the value chain by setting up jewellery manufacturing units in Mumbai and Hosur with its first unit at SEEPZ in 2000, and venturing into retail in 2010 with a couture boutique ex-factory Mumbai. In 2006, it purchased and installed Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) in 2007. It incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Asian Star Trading (HongKong) Limited i
Company FAQs

What is the Asian Star Company Ltd share price today?

The Asian Star Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹806 today.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Star Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asian Star Company Ltd is ₹1290.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Asian Star Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Asian Star Company Ltd is 19.89 and 1.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Asian Star Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asian Star Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asian Star Company Ltd is ₹697.85 and ₹996.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Asian Star Company Ltd?

Asian Star Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.19%, 3 Years at -4.12%, 1 Year at -9.40%, 6 Month at 3.24%, 3 Month at -3.36% and 1 Month at -3.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Asian Star Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Asian Star Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.66 %
Institutions - 4.21 %
Public - 21.13 %

