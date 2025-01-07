iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Star Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

794
(-0.15%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:50:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,687.39

2,162.79

2,726.55

2,696.51

yoy growth (%)

-21.98

-20.67

1.11

13.65

Raw materials

-1,361.58

-1,686.79

-2,287.1

-2,313.31

As % of sales

80.69

77.99

83.88

85.78

Employee costs

-47.41

-58.81

-59.16

-51.21

As % of sales

2.81

2.71

2.16

1.89

Other costs

-232.4

-341.74

-293.26

-232.92

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.77

15.8

10.75

8.63

Operating profit

45.98

75.43

87.01

99.06

OPM

2.72

3.48

3.19

3.67

Depreciation

-12.87

-14.01

-15.23

-15.68

Interest expense

-2.03

-18.28

-26.32

-24.45

Other income

20.62

-0.95

11.05

8.55

Profit before tax

51.69

42.17

56.5

67.46

Taxes

4.77

-14.35

-15.97

-22.54

Tax rate

9.23

-34.03

-28.27

-33.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

56.47

27.82

40.52

44.92

Exceptional items

-3.64

-0.13

-4.89

-0.44

Net profit

52.82

27.68

35.63

44.48

yoy growth (%)

90.78

-22.3

-19.89

10.76

NPM

3.13

1.28

1.3

1.64

