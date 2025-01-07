Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,687.39
2,162.79
2,726.55
2,696.51
yoy growth (%)
-21.98
-20.67
1.11
13.65
Raw materials
-1,361.58
-1,686.79
-2,287.1
-2,313.31
As % of sales
80.69
77.99
83.88
85.78
Employee costs
-47.41
-58.81
-59.16
-51.21
As % of sales
2.81
2.71
2.16
1.89
Other costs
-232.4
-341.74
-293.26
-232.92
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.77
15.8
10.75
8.63
Operating profit
45.98
75.43
87.01
99.06
OPM
2.72
3.48
3.19
3.67
Depreciation
-12.87
-14.01
-15.23
-15.68
Interest expense
-2.03
-18.28
-26.32
-24.45
Other income
20.62
-0.95
11.05
8.55
Profit before tax
51.69
42.17
56.5
67.46
Taxes
4.77
-14.35
-15.97
-22.54
Tax rate
9.23
-34.03
-28.27
-33.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
56.47
27.82
40.52
44.92
Exceptional items
-3.64
-0.13
-4.89
-0.44
Net profit
52.82
27.68
35.63
44.48
yoy growth (%)
90.78
-22.3
-19.89
10.76
NPM
3.13
1.28
1.3
1.64
