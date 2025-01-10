Asian Star Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.01
16.01
16.01
16.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
978.66
916.39
861.41
805.57
Net Worth
994.67
932.4
877.42
821.58
Minority Interest
Debt
685.32
626.22
628.71
494.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
30.22
30.64
33.48
37.51
Total Liabilities
1,710.21
1,589.26
1,539.61
1,353.22
Fixed Assets
220.13
213.95
221.97
245.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
82.82
66.99
86.09
88.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.73
2.13
1.99
2.51
Networking Capital
1,152.11
1,056.82
1,011.25
781.39
Inventories
876.16
694.47
536.15
413.41
Inventory Days
89.42
Sundry Debtors
697.52
729.1
811.59
613.79
Debtor Days
132.76
Other Current Assets
25.02
69.67
68.36
56.1
Sundry Creditors
-408.81
-404.47
-376.68
-274.36
Creditor Days
59.34
Other Current Liabilities
-37.78
-31.95
-28.17
-27.55
Cash
253.42
249.36
218.3
235.81
Total Assets
1,710.21
1,589.25
1,539.6
1,353.21
