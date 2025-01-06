iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Asian Star Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

797.15
(-0.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Asian Star Company Ltd

Asian Star Co. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

51.69

42.17

56.5

67.46

Depreciation

-12.87

-14.01

-15.23

-15.68

Tax paid

4.77

-14.35

-15.97

-22.54

Working capital

-93.72

-80.98

56.89

-37.02

Other operating items

Operating

-50.12

-67.17

82.18

-7.78

Capital expenditure

-3.34

-4.73

-6.06

60.62

Free cash flow

-53.46

-71.9

76.12

52.83

Equity raised

1,511.77

1,424.57

1,292.15

1,182.05

Investing

18.29

1.57

30.58

31.27

Financing

149.1

9.42

137.72

58.29

Dividends paid

0

0

2.4

2.4

Net in cash

1,625.7

1,363.66

1,538.98

1,326.85

Asian Star Co. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Asian Star Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.