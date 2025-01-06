Asian Star Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
51.69
42.17
56.5
67.46
Depreciation
-12.87
-14.01
-15.23
-15.68
Tax paid
4.77
-14.35
-15.97
-22.54
Working capital
-93.72
-80.98
56.89
-37.02
Other operating items
Operating
-50.12
-67.17
82.18
-7.78
Capital expenditure
-3.34
-4.73
-6.06
60.62
Free cash flow
-53.46
-71.9
76.12
52.83
Equity raised
1,511.77
1,424.57
1,292.15
1,182.05
Investing
18.29
1.57
30.58
31.27
Financing
149.1
9.42
137.72
58.29
Dividends paid
0
0
2.4
2.4
Net in cash
1,625.7
1,363.66
1,538.98
1,326.85
