Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

ASIAN STAR CO.LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting to be held on Monday October 28 2024. Approved the UFR along with LRR (Standalone & Consolidate) of the Company for the quarter & half year ended Sept 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

ASIAN STAR CO.LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting to be held on August 13 2024 to consider and approve Un-audited Financials statement of the Company for the quarter ended June 2024. 1.Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, prepared in accordance with Ind AS 2. Appointment of Mr. Pattanayak Bijayananda (DIN: 10715427) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive - Independent Director of the Company for term of three years (w.e.f August 13, 2024), subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company 3. Re-appointment of Mr. Jayantilal Parmar (DIN: 07440353) as an Director in the category of Non-Executive - Independent Director of the Company for term of Five years w.e.f. November 13, 2024 to November 12, 2029, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 10 May 2024

ASIAN STAR CO.LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. To consider and recommend equity dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24, if any. 3. Any other matters with the permission of the chair. 3. Appointment of V. L. Tikmani & Associates, Chartered Accountants as an Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 as per section 138 of Companies Act, 2013. 4. Appointment of Yogesh D. Dabholkar & Co., Practising Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 5. Appointment of Mr. Navtej Hazara Singh (DIN: 07666197) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive - Independent Director of the Company for term of three years ( w.e.f May 17, 2024). 6. appointment of Mr. Kunal Todarwal (DIN: 08355866) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive - Independent Director of the Company. for term of three years ( w.e.f May 17, 2024). 7. The retirement of following directors mentioned below upon cessation of their second term as Independent Director w.e.f May 20, 2024 8. Reconstitution of the Committees. Recommended a Dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the FY March 31, 2024 subject to approval of Shareholders at 30th AGM. Appointment of Additional directors and cessation of directors upon completion of 2nd term as an Independent Director. Cessation of Four Independent Director upon completion of 2nd term. Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 17, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024) Newspaper advertisement pertaining to financial result for the quarter and Financial year ended as on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday March 29, 2024 has, decided to seek approval of shareholders of the company through Postal Ballot by passing necessary resolutions as per the provisions of section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014 for the following matters: 1. To appoint Mr. Kartikeya Girish Desai (DIN: 06676124) as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company Also, the board of directors of the company has approved Draft Postal Ballot Notice and has considered Friday March 22, 2024 as cut-off date for eligible shareholders for receiving the Postal Ballot Notice. The board has considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Yogesh D. Dabholkar & Co., as Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer to conduct E-voting Process. Approval of Postal Ballot notice

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024