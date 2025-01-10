To the Members of ASM Technologies Limited

Report on Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion:

We have audited the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of ASM Technologies Limited ("the Company") which comprise of balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of profit & loss, statement of changes in equity and the cashflow statement for the year then ended, notes to Ind AS financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, profits, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion:

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter:

Attention of members is invited to note 42 of the financial statements regard proposed merger of the Company with ASM Digital Engineering Private Limited with effect from April 1, 2023 or such other date as approved by the National Company Law Tribunal. The Company has not yet received the order on the date of this report and no adjustments have been carried out in the books of account. We have not modified our report in this regard.

Key Audit Matters:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Adoption of Ind AS 115 - Revenue from Contract with Customers as described in note 2.2 (i) and note 18 of the financial statements: The Company has accounted revenue as per Ind AS 115 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers. Application of Ind AS 115, including selection of transition method involves significant judgment in determining when ‘control of the goods or services underlying the performance obligation is transferred to the customer. As part of our audit procedures, our procedures included the following: We have read the accounting policy for revenue recognition and assessed compliance of the policy in terms of principles enunciated under Ind AS 115. As the revenue recognition, due to the significance of the balance to the financial statements as a whole, we regard this as a key audit matter. We obtained and understood the revenue recognition process including determination of point of transfer of control and completion of performance obligation. We performed test of details, on a sample basis, and examined the underlying customer contracts. We examined the disclosures made by management in compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 115. Conclusion: Our procedures did not identify any material exceptions.

Other Information, [such as "Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon"]:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the board report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Managements Responsibility for Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism through the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure – A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act as amended from time to time. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on that date from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure - B". g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with requirement of Section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid during the current year by the Company is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director/ manager by the Company, is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i) The Company has disclosed its pending litigations which would impact its financial position in Note 31 of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements. ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, and also not entered into any derivative contracts, accordingly no provision is required to be made in respect of material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv) a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement v. a) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year declared which was proposed in the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act. b) As per note 40 of the financial statements, the Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend which is subject to approval by the members of the Company in ensuing annual general meeting. vi. Based on our examination and representation received from the Company, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for the relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Place: Bangalore Date: May 27, 2024 From B. K. RAMADHYANI & CO LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 002878S/S200021 (CA C R Deepak) Partner Membership No. 215398 UDIN: 24215398BKFOIW2574

ANNEXURE-A

REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF ASM TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED.

1. a) i. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details. However, it is in the process of updating details of location/ situation of Property, Plant & Equipment ("PPE"). ii. The Company has maintained records showing full particulars of intangible assets with its current location. c) Management has informed us that it is in the process of carrying out physical verification of PPE. Management has informed us that adjustments will be made to the books and records upon their completion. d) According to the information and explanation given to us by the Company, title deed of all immovable properties are held in the name of the Company. e) Based on the information and explanation given to us by the Company, it has not revalued any of its PPE or intangible assets. f) Based on the information and explanation given to us by the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2. a) The Company doesnt have any inventories during the year, hence clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b) Based on the information and explanation furnished us by the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of H Five crores in aggregate during the year. Differences in respect of statements filed by the company with the banks are reported in note 16(i)(d) of the financial statements.

3. The Company has made investments in companies, limited liability partnerships and granted unsecured loans to its subsidiaries.

According to the information and explanation furnished to us, the Company has furnished guarantee and given an unsecured loan to its subsidiaries the details are as under:

Particulars Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year to its Subsidiaries H 167.41 million H 193.74 million Balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date H 267.41 million H 301.42 million

b) The Company has not made any investments, given guarantees or securities which are prejudicial to in the interest of the Company. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (iii)(b) is not applicable. c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amount and interest are overdue was H12.50 million and H2.99 million respectively as on the balance sheet date. d) Loan given to its foreign subsidiary has fallen due during the previous year including interest amounting to H15.49 million. However, the board of directors of the Company has approved to convert the said loan into equity share capital of the said subsidiary, pending approval from the authorised dealer of the Company/ regulator, said amount is outstanding as on the balance sheet date. e) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

Based on the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees provided.

The Company has not accepted any deposits as applicable under the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other provisions of the Act and rules framed under. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the said Order are not applicable.

To the best of our knowledge and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act as the Company is not engaged in any manufacture of the goods. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the said Order are not applicable.

a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, Goods and Service Tax and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities as at March 31, 2024 concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) According to the records of the Company and according to the information and explanation given to us, there are certain dues outstanding on account of any disputes in respect of income tax, service tax, customs duty or excise duty or value added tax are as under:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (H In million) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 15.89 June 16, 2005, to September 30, 2009 CESTAT, Bangalore Service Tax 19.63 2012 – 13 Commissioner of Service Tax (Appeals) The Income Income Tax demand 1.05 2011-12 CIT (A) – NFAC Tax Act, 1961

8. According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no transactions not recorded in the books of account, which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment in the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9. a. According to the information and explanation furnished to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon. b. Based on the information and explanation furnished to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. c. Based on the information and explanation furnished to us by the Company it has used the term loan for the purpose for which it was borrowed. d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. e. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, provision of clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

10. a) Based on the information and explanation furnished to us by the Company, it has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, provisions of calude 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b) During the year, the Company has issued equity shares and share warrants which are convertible into equity shares were issued on a preferential basis. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 42 and 62 of the Act.

11. a) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no frauds reported by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees, has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xi) (a) of the said Order is not applicable. b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report c) Based on the information and explanation given to us, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and accordingly, provisions of the clause 3 (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable. 12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the said Order are not applicable. 13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and as represented to us by the management, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act and the details have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. 14. a) Based on the information and explanation furnished to us by the Company, it has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of business. b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. As represented to us by the management and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the said Order are not applicable.

16. a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and accordingly the provisions of the clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable 17. The Company has not incurred any cash loss during the year or in the immediately preceding previous year.

18. According to the information and explanation furnished to us by the Company, there is no resignation of statutory auditors during the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. Based on the information and explanation provided by the Company there is no unspent amount on account of Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") in the earlier years. Further, there was no unspent CSR amount on account of ongoing projects which need to transferred to separate bank account. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xx) of the order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE-B

REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 2 (f) UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT TO THE MEMBERS ASM TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"):

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ASM Technologies Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls:

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting:

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting:

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion:

In our opinion, the Company, in all material respects, has an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".