SectorIT - Software
Open₹1,488
Prev. Close₹1,485.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹344.11
Day's High₹1,515
Day's Low₹1,399
52 Week's High₹1,864
52 Week's Low₹450
Book Value₹141.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,657.54
P/E164.88
EPS9.01
Divi. Yield0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
44.98
10.3
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
117.9
74.64
61.4
55.08
Net Worth
162.88
84.94
71.4
65.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
113.21
83.84
76.05
76.19
yoy growth (%)
35.03
10.23
-0.17
3
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-73.02
-59.65
-52.01
-51.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
17.96
2.43
9.23
Depreciation
-1
-2.24
-0.94
-1.21
Tax paid
-5.3
-1.34
-2.19
-3.5
Working capital
8.85
9.65
5.73
-1.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
35.03
10.23
-0.17
3
Op profit growth
878.85
-66.06
EBIT growth
477.62
-65.19
Net profit growth
1,060.82
-84.5
93.37
-45.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
201.65
220.41
191.67
137.39
92.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
201.65
220.41
191.67
137.39
92.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.84
6.31
6.93
3.25
4.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
M R Vikram
Managing Director
Rabindra Srikantan
Non Executive Director
Shekhar Viswanathan
Non Executive Director
Preeti Rabindra
Independent Director
M Lakshmi Narayan
Independent Director
Ramesh Radhakrishnan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vanishree Kulkarni
Reports by ASM Technologies Ltd
Summary
ASM Technologies Ltd was incorporated in August, 1992 with the name Advanced Synergic Microsystems Ltd. The company was promoted by Technocrats. The Company is a pioneer in providing world Class Consulting Services in Enterprise Solutions for the Packaged ERP implementation, in Enterprise Product Development for SMB Segment and in Technology Solutions covering Embedded Systems and System Software to its Global Clientele.The company offers a broad spectrum of enterprise services such as configuration, implementation, customization, end-user training and documentation, Post Implementation Support & Maintenance across leading commercial off-the-shelf products like SAP, Oracle Applications, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards and Microsoft Dynamics.The company provides consulting Services (Product Engineering, Development, Product Support, Porting, Testing and Test Automation) to its Global Clientele in the Embedded Software and System Software space. The companys subsidiaries include Pinnacle Talent Inc, Advanced Synergic Pte Ltd and ESR Associated Inc. The company serves the market of India, Singapore, US, UK, Middle-East and Japan.The company is having their offices in India, Singapore, USA (Chicago, Toledo and Detroit) & UK (London). They are also having an Offshore Development & Support Centers in India and Overseas.In year 1994, the Company came out with a public issue of 1,850,000 equity shares with the face value of Rs 10 each and got the shares listed on the Mumbai and Bangalore Stoc
The ASM Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1408 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ASM Technologies Ltd is ₹1657.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ASM Technologies Ltd is 164.88 and 10.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ASM Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ASM Technologies Ltd is ₹450 and ₹1864 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ASM Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 115.60%, 3 Years at 26.43%, 1 Year at 213.65%, 6 Month at 24.75%, 3 Month at -4.19% and 1 Month at 4.48%.
