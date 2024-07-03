Summary

ASM Technologies Ltd was incorporated in August, 1992 with the name Advanced Synergic Microsystems Ltd. The company was promoted by Technocrats. The Company is a pioneer in providing world Class Consulting Services in Enterprise Solutions for the Packaged ERP implementation, in Enterprise Product Development for SMB Segment and in Technology Solutions covering Embedded Systems and System Software to its Global Clientele.The company offers a broad spectrum of enterprise services such as configuration, implementation, customization, end-user training and documentation, Post Implementation Support & Maintenance across leading commercial off-the-shelf products like SAP, Oracle Applications, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards and Microsoft Dynamics.The company provides consulting Services (Product Engineering, Development, Product Support, Porting, Testing and Test Automation) to its Global Clientele in the Embedded Software and System Software space. The companys subsidiaries include Pinnacle Talent Inc, Advanced Synergic Pte Ltd and ESR Associated Inc. The company serves the market of India, Singapore, US, UK, Middle-East and Japan.The company is having their offices in India, Singapore, USA (Chicago, Toledo and Detroit) & UK (London). They are also having an Offshore Development & Support Centers in India and Overseas.In year 1994, the Company came out with a public issue of 1,850,000 equity shares with the face value of Rs 10 each and got the shares listed on the Mumbai and Bangalore Stoc

