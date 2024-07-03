iifl-logo-icon 1
ASM Technologies Ltd Share Price

1,408
(-5.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open1,488
  • Day's High1,515
  • 52 Wk High1,864
  • Prev. Close1,485.6
  • Day's Low1,399
  • 52 Wk Low 450
  • Turnover (lac)344.11
  • P/E164.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value141.94
  • EPS9.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,657.54
  • Div. Yield0.07
ASM Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1,488

Prev. Close

1,485.6

Turnover(Lac.)

344.11

Day's High

1,515

Day's Low

1,399

52 Week's High

1,864

52 Week's Low

450

Book Value

141.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,657.54

P/E

164.88

EPS

9.01

Divi. Yield

0.07

ASM Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

15 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2024

arrow

ASM Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

ASM Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.09%

Non-Promoter- 0.23%

Institutions: 0.23%

Non-Institutions: 42.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ASM Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

44.98

10.3

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

117.9

74.64

61.4

55.08

Net Worth

162.88

84.94

71.4

65.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

113.21

83.84

76.05

76.19

yoy growth (%)

35.03

10.23

-0.17

3

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-73.02

-59.65

-52.01

-51.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

17.96

2.43

9.23

Depreciation

-1

-2.24

-0.94

-1.21

Tax paid

-5.3

-1.34

-2.19

-3.5

Working capital

8.85

9.65

5.73

-1.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

35.03

10.23

-0.17

3

Op profit growth

878.85

-66.06

EBIT growth

477.62

-65.19

Net profit growth

1,060.82

-84.5

93.37

-45.56

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

201.65

220.41

191.67

137.39

92.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

201.65

220.41

191.67

137.39

92.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.84

6.31

6.93

3.25

4.13

ASM Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ASM Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

M R Vikram

Managing Director

Rabindra Srikantan

Non Executive Director

Shekhar Viswanathan

Non Executive Director

Preeti Rabindra

Independent Director

M Lakshmi Narayan

Independent Director

Ramesh Radhakrishnan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vanishree Kulkarni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ASM Technologies Ltd

Summary

ASM Technologies Ltd was incorporated in August, 1992 with the name Advanced Synergic Microsystems Ltd. The company was promoted by Technocrats. The Company is a pioneer in providing world Class Consulting Services in Enterprise Solutions for the Packaged ERP implementation, in Enterprise Product Development for SMB Segment and in Technology Solutions covering Embedded Systems and System Software to its Global Clientele.The company offers a broad spectrum of enterprise services such as configuration, implementation, customization, end-user training and documentation, Post Implementation Support & Maintenance across leading commercial off-the-shelf products like SAP, Oracle Applications, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards and Microsoft Dynamics.The company provides consulting Services (Product Engineering, Development, Product Support, Porting, Testing and Test Automation) to its Global Clientele in the Embedded Software and System Software space. The companys subsidiaries include Pinnacle Talent Inc, Advanced Synergic Pte Ltd and ESR Associated Inc. The company serves the market of India, Singapore, US, UK, Middle-East and Japan.The company is having their offices in India, Singapore, USA (Chicago, Toledo and Detroit) & UK (London). They are also having an Offshore Development & Support Centers in India and Overseas.In year 1994, the Company came out with a public issue of 1,850,000 equity shares with the face value of Rs 10 each and got the shares listed on the Mumbai and Bangalore Stoc
Company FAQs

What is the ASM Technologies Ltd share price today?

The ASM Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1408 today.

What is the Market Cap of ASM Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ASM Technologies Ltd is ₹1657.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ASM Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ASM Technologies Ltd is 164.88 and 10.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ASM Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ASM Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ASM Technologies Ltd is ₹450 and ₹1864 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ASM Technologies Ltd?

ASM Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 115.60%, 3 Years at 26.43%, 1 Year at 213.65%, 6 Month at 24.75%, 3 Month at -4.19% and 1 Month at 4.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ASM Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ASM Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.10 %
Institutions - 0.23 %
Public - 42.67 %

