ASM Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
17.96
2.43
9.23
Depreciation
-1
-2.24
-0.94
-1.21
Tax paid
-5.3
-1.34
-2.19
-3.5
Working capital
8.85
9.65
5.73
-1.89
Other operating items
Operating
20.49
8.49
11.82
Capital expenditure
0.35
2.54
-4.9
2.49
Free cash flow
20.84
11.03
6.92
Equity raised
100.29
101.63
94.39
93.08
Investing
18.01
-8.59
-2.15
8.16
Financing
10.45
6.36
1.08
7.2
Dividends paid
2
0
1.5
1.25
Net in cash
151.6
110.43
101.75
