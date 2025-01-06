iifl-logo-icon 1
ASM Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,408
(-5.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

17.96

2.43

9.23

Depreciation

-1

-2.24

-0.94

-1.21

Tax paid

-5.3

-1.34

-2.19

-3.5

Working capital

8.85

9.65

5.73

-1.89

Other operating items

Operating

20.49

8.49

11.82

Capital expenditure

0.35

2.54

-4.9

2.49

Free cash flow

20.84

11.03

6.92

Equity raised

100.29

101.63

94.39

93.08

Investing

18.01

-8.59

-2.15

8.16

Financing

10.45

6.36

1.08

7.2

Dividends paid

2

0

1.5

1.25

Net in cash

151.6

110.43

101.75

