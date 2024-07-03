ASM Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
157.06
168.47
136.96
96.59
65.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
157.06
168.47
136.96
96.59
65.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.52
6.75
4.74
2.56
2.09
Total Income
160.57
175.22
141.7
99.14
68.01
Total Expenditure
152.39
151.91
118.99
83.71
68.74
PBIDT
8.19
23.31
22.71
15.43
-0.72
Interest
7.28
4.76
3.1
2.18
1.24
PBDT
0.91
18.55
19.61
13.25
-1.96
Depreciation
8.54
5.96
3.05
2.56
2.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.68
5.87
4.33
3.49
0.08
Deferred Tax
-3.21
-0.05
-0.41
0.07
-0.4
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.75
6.77
12.64
7.12
-3.9
Minority Interest After NP
-2.19
-2.51
-0.29
-0.01
-0.26
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.55
9.28
12.92
7.13
-3.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.55
9.28
12.92
7.13
-3.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.42
6.57
12.64
14.25
-7.81
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
30
25
0
0
Equity
10.98
10.3
10
5
5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.21
13.83
16.58
15.97
-1.09
PBDTM(%)
0.57
11.01
14.31
13.71
-2.97
PATM(%)
-2.38
4.01
9.22
7.37
-5.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.