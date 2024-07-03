iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ASM Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,425
(0.87%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

157.06

168.47

136.96

96.59

65.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

157.06

168.47

136.96

96.59

65.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.52

6.75

4.74

2.56

2.09

Total Income

160.57

175.22

141.7

99.14

68.01

Total Expenditure

152.39

151.91

118.99

83.71

68.74

PBIDT

8.19

23.31

22.71

15.43

-0.72

Interest

7.28

4.76

3.1

2.18

1.24

PBDT

0.91

18.55

19.61

13.25

-1.96

Depreciation

8.54

5.96

3.05

2.56

2.26

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.68

5.87

4.33

3.49

0.08

Deferred Tax

-3.21

-0.05

-0.41

0.07

-0.4

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.75

6.77

12.64

7.12

-3.9

Minority Interest After NP

-2.19

-2.51

-0.29

-0.01

-0.26

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.55

9.28

12.92

7.13

-3.64

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.55

9.28

12.92

7.13

-3.64

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.42

6.57

12.64

14.25

-7.81

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

30

25

0

0

Equity

10.98

10.3

10

5

5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.21

13.83

16.58

15.97

-1.09

PBDTM(%)

0.57

11.01

14.31

13.71

-2.97

PATM(%)

-2.38

4.01

9.22

7.37

-5.91

ASM Technologies: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ASM Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.