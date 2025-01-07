iifl-logo-icon 1
ASM Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,412
(-0.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

113.21

83.84

76.05

76.19

yoy growth (%)

35.03

10.23

-0.17

3

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-73.02

-59.65

-52.01

-51.29

As % of sales

64.5

71.15

68.38

67.32

Other costs

-22.78

-22.4

-18.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.12

26.72

24.72

Operating profit

17.4

1.77

5.23

OPM

15.37

2.12

6.88

Depreciation

-1

-2.24

-0.94

-1.21

Interest expense

-1.89

-0.99

-0.64

-0.22

Other income

3.45

3.9

5.57

1.79

Profit before tax

17.96

2.43

9.23

Taxes

-5.3

-1.34

-2.19

-3.5

Tax rate

-29.54

-55.3

-23.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.65

1.09

7.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

12.65

1.09

7.03

3.63

yoy growth (%)

1,060.82

-84.5

93.37

-45.56

NPM

11.17

1.3

9.24

4.77

