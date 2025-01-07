Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
113.21
83.84
76.05
76.19
yoy growth (%)
35.03
10.23
-0.17
3
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-73.02
-59.65
-52.01
-51.29
As % of sales
64.5
71.15
68.38
67.32
Other costs
-22.78
-22.4
-18.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.12
26.72
24.72
Operating profit
17.4
1.77
5.23
OPM
15.37
2.12
6.88
Depreciation
-1
-2.24
-0.94
-1.21
Interest expense
-1.89
-0.99
-0.64
-0.22
Other income
3.45
3.9
5.57
1.79
Profit before tax
17.96
2.43
9.23
Taxes
-5.3
-1.34
-2.19
-3.5
Tax rate
-29.54
-55.3
-23.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.65
1.09
7.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
12.65
1.09
7.03
3.63
yoy growth (%)
1,060.82
-84.5
93.37
-45.56
NPM
11.17
1.3
9.24
4.77
