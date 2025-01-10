ASM Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
44.98
10.3
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
117.9
74.64
61.4
55.08
Net Worth
162.88
84.94
71.4
65.08
Minority Interest
Debt
44.8
49.39
35.01
24.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.69
1.47
1.63
0.39
Total Liabilities
208.37
135.8
108.04
90.09
Fixed Assets
10.51
9.86
6.61
4.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
35.42
36.89
39.87
34.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.23
4.17
4.97
3.62
Networking Capital
90.26
75.71
49.02
39.54
Inventories
0
0
0.11
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
60.7
61.21
44.73
36.6
Debtor Days
117.99
Other Current Assets
40.83
27.21
21.21
16.41
Sundry Creditors
-3.85
-3.28
-7.2
-1.13
Creditor Days
3.64
Other Current Liabilities
-7.42
-9.43
-9.83
-12.34
Cash
69.96
9.17
7.58
7.74
Total Assets
208.38
135.8
108.05
90.08
