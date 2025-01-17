Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
39.51
49.31
4.53
6.53
Op profit growth
24.46
614.37
-56.74
126.04
EBIT growth
41.83
367.07
-63.44
223.51
Net profit growth
71.58
584.95
-82.12
-1,017.54
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.97
12.29
2.57
6.21
EBIT margin
12.26
12.06
3.85
11.03
Net profit margin
7.62
6.19
1.35
7.9
RoCE
22.15
19.73
5.01
15.49
RoNW
5.96
3.96
0.61
3.43
RoA
3.43
2.53
0.43
2.77
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
13.9
8.6
1.39
14.01
Dividend per share
8.5
7
2.5
6
Cash EPS
10.16
4.94
-3.4
11.49
Book value per share
65.73
56.82
100.82
102.92
Valuation ratios
P/E
41
11.95
21.94
3.45
P/CEPS
56.06
20.79
-8.96
4.21
P/B
8.67
1.8
0.3
0.47
EV/EBIDTA
21.86
6.76
7.54
5.18
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
61.6
38.17
0
21.56
Tax payout
-22.25
-37.43
-62.62
-22.1
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
101.98
94.81
95.52
96.4
Inventory days
14.56
12.93
12.43
5.16
Creditor days
-28.13
-22.23
-24.73
-27.3
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.21
-5.85
-2.1
-13.54
Net debt / equity
0.62
0.44
0.31
0.08
Net debt / op. profit
1.96
1.48
6.75
0.77
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
1.7
1.58
1.4
0
Employee costs
-66.33
-65.12
-69.72
-65.11
Other costs
-24.4
-24.16
-29.1
-28.67
