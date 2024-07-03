ASM Technologies Ltd Summary

ASM Technologies Ltd was incorporated in August, 1992 with the name Advanced Synergic Microsystems Ltd. The company was promoted by Technocrats. The Company is a pioneer in providing world Class Consulting Services in Enterprise Solutions for the Packaged ERP implementation, in Enterprise Product Development for SMB Segment and in Technology Solutions covering Embedded Systems and System Software to its Global Clientele.The company offers a broad spectrum of enterprise services such as configuration, implementation, customization, end-user training and documentation, Post Implementation Support & Maintenance across leading commercial off-the-shelf products like SAP, Oracle Applications, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards and Microsoft Dynamics.The company provides consulting Services (Product Engineering, Development, Product Support, Porting, Testing and Test Automation) to its Global Clientele in the Embedded Software and System Software space. The companys subsidiaries include Pinnacle Talent Inc, Advanced Synergic Pte Ltd and ESR Associated Inc. The company serves the market of India, Singapore, US, UK, Middle-East and Japan.The company is having their offices in India, Singapore, USA (Chicago, Toledo and Detroit) & UK (London). They are also having an Offshore Development & Support Centers in India and Overseas.In year 1994, the Company came out with a public issue of 1,850,000 equity shares with the face value of Rs 10 each and got the shares listed on the Mumbai and Bangalore Stock Exchanges.During the year 1997-98, the company formed a wholly owned subsidiary namely, Advanced Synergic Pte Ltd, Singapore for providing consultancy on Enterprise Resource Planning and implementation of projects.During the year 1998-99, the company acquired the existing profit making company namely Pinnacle Talent Inc, USA and thus Pinnacle Talent Inc became a wholly owned subsidiary company. During the year 1999-2000, they opened a branch in Chicago, USA to facilitate easy business operations. During the year 2000-01, the company changed their name from Advanced Synergic Microsystems Ltd to ASM Technologies Ltd. They entered into to a development partnership with North Carolina based HAHT, to develop, deploy and manage Web-enabled applications with HAHT site. During the year 2002-03, the company formed an embedded software team from the past experiences in Telecom and Networking, which is executing offshore projects for overseas clients. They added 12 new clients including some Global 2000 companies. During the year 2003-04, the company added 20 new clients and servicing 6 of the Fortune 500 companies in multiple Engagement Models and 23 Global 2000 clients. During the year 2004-05, they commenced their operations in UK by opening a representative office in UK.During the year 2007-08, the company acquired Enterprise Software Resources, a US based firm, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Company. Enterprise Software Resources is a 10 year US based firm involved in strategic SAP consulting for Fortune 500 and SME Companies in the US. They added over 42 new clients to the existing client list.In 2023, the Company executed a large project at one of Indias leading engineering conglomerates operating in the sectors of agri-machinery, construction & material handling equipment, railway equipment and auto components. It executed a 10 Meter Fixtures For Concrete Pump Manufacturing multi-national company (MNC). It set up a 3rd Unit at the Industrial Estate in Guindy in Chennai housing a whole range of Japanese machining centres, CNC Wire EDM and other world class tool room machines.