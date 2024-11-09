iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
ASM TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the 2nd Quarter ended 30th September 2024 & recommendation of Interim dividend if any for the year 2024-2025 The outcome of board meeting for the quarter and period ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting4 Oct 20244 Oct 2024
Outcome of Board meeting
Board Meeting11 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
ASM TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June 2024 & recommendation of Interim dividend if any for the year 2024-2025 The outcome of board meeting held on 11th of August 2024 Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.08.2024)
Board Meeting9 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
Appointment of Additional Independent Director
Board Meeting27 May 202417 May 2024
ASM TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the 4th Quarter ended 31st March 2024 & recommendation of final dividend if any for the year 2023-2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024) quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting20 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
ASM TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the 3rd Quarter ended 31st December 2023 & recommendation of Interim dividend if any for the year 2023-2024 The outcome of the board meeting held today for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
Board Meeting11 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
ASM TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Fundraising by way of preferential allotment of equity shares of ASM Technologies Limited Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11th February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.02.2024)

