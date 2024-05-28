<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024 </dhhead>

TO THE MEMBERS OF ASPIRA PATHLAB & DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS Rules"), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit/(loss), total comprehensive income/(loss), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue Recognition- Audit procedures performed: The Company’s major part of revenue relates to billing to direct /retail customers/patients which comprise of high volumes of individually small transactions recorded in the books through sales vouchers and journals. In view of the significance of the matter, we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence: Revenue comprises of revenue from providing healthcare services such as health check-up and laboratory services. Revenue is recognized to the extent that it is probable that the economic benefits will flow to the Company and the revenue can be reliably measured. Revenue from rendering services is recognised on an accrual basis as and when services are performed. ? Obtaining an understanding of and assessing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of relevant internal controls relating to the recognition of revenue, including those related to the reconciliation of sales records to cash / credit card / online receipts, preparation, posting and approval of manual sales voucher and journal entries relating to revenue recognition. Revenue comprises of amount billed (net of discounts) in respect of tests conducted and is recognized as and when the samples are registered for the purpose of conducting the tests which usually take not more than 48 hours. ? Testing the accuracy of retail revenue recorded during the year by examining that the sale of service transactions are in agreement with the cash / credit card / online receipts and deposit of cash amounts recorded in daily cash reports with bank remittances, on sample basis. The timing of revenue recognition is relevant to the reported performance of the Company. The management considers revenue as a key measure for evaluation of performance. Since revenue comprises of high volumes of individually small transactions, the process of summarizing and recording sales revenue is critical with regard to the completeness, existence and accuracy of retail sales revenue. ? Testing whether the sales have been recorded in the correct period by selecting samples of reconciliation between sales transactions and cash / credit card / online and agreeing those reconciliations through supporting documentation. ? Obtaining reconciliation of sales as per books of account with the sales as per billing software and inquire about reasons for differences, if any. ? Obtaining an understanding of and assessing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of relevant internal and IT controls. ? Testing of the automated controls for pick of the prices automatically as defined in the system based on the tests selected. Trade receivables-collectability and certainty Audit procedures performed: The gross balance of trade receivables as at 31 March 2024 amounted to Rs 275.11 lakhs, against which the Company has recorded, expected credit loss provision of Rs. 50.88 lakhs. The collectability of trade receivables is a key element of the Company’s working capital management. We have performed following audit procedures over trade receivables: ? Obtained an understanding the process adopted by the Company for calculation, recording and monitoring of the impairment loss recognized for expected credit loss. In accordance with Ind AS 109, the Company applies expected credit loss (ECL) model for measurement and recognition of impairment loss on trade receivables which is based on the credit loss incurred in the past, current conditions and forecasts of future conditions. ? We assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of key controls over completeness and accuracy of the key inputs and assumptions considered for calculation, recording and monitoring of the impairment loss recognized. Also, evaluated the controls over the ECL modeling process, validation of data and related approvals. Estimation of provisions and assessment of recoverability of amounts involves significant degree of judgement and evaluation basis the ongoing communications with the respective parties. The Company’s disclosures are included in Notes to the financial statement, which outlines the accounting policy for determining the allowance for doubtful debts and details of the period-on- period movement in gross and net trade receivables. ? We discussed with the management about the conditions leading to and their assessment of recoverability of dues from the debtors and also referred to the available communication, if any, between them. In view of the above, the matter has been determined to be a key audit matter. ? We referred to the aging of trade and other receivables and discussed the key balances to establish the management’s assessment of recoverability of such dues. ? Obtaining evidence of subsequent receipts from the trade receivables. ? We have assessed the adequacy of disclosures made by the management in the financial statements to reflect the expected credit loss provision and trade receivables, including relevant Notes to the financial statement.

Other Information

The Company’s Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder’s Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Ind AS Rules, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for not complying with the requirement of audit trail as stated in (i)(vi) below;

(c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Ind AS Rules; as amended;

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) the modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 1(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph i(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement of the company and operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure-A" to this report.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

v. The Company has not declared dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software except for the instances mentioned below and as explained in note 42 of the financial statements, i. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the Tally Prime accounting software used for maintaining the books of accounts. ii. Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. vii. As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure-B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For P Khetan & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No- 327386E (Pankaj Kumar Khetan) Partner Place- Mumbai Membership No- 066080 Date- 28.05.2024 UDIN: 24066080BKEUBN6563

ANNEXURE ‘A’ TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the SAs as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by ICAI. Those SAs and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the company’s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our audit, in our opinion, the company has generally maintained, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal controls over financial reporting were generally operating effectively as of 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For P Khetan & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No- 327386E (Pankaj Kumar Khetan) Partner Place- Mumbai M.No- 066080 Date- 28.05.2024 UDIN: 24066080BKEUBN6563

ANNEXURE ‘B’ TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of- use assets. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all items in a phased manner over a period of two years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. As informed, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) The Company is not having any land and building (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e ) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii (a) In our opinion, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals and there are no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory on such physical verification of inventories as compared to book records.

(b)The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has granted loans to other parties, details of the loan is stated in sub-clause (a) below.

(a) A. Since the Company is not having any subsidiary, joint venture and associate, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the Company.

B. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans to parties other than subsidiaries, joint venture and associates as below:

Particulars Amount ( in lakhs) Aggregate amount given during the year 0.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date (including interest) 322.07

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the loans given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of he records of the Company, in the case of loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts, wherever due, are regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same party.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act are not applicable and hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is also not applicable.

vi. To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, is not applicable to the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Income Tax, Custom Duty, Goods & Service Tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities during the year.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Customs Duty, Goods & Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) There are no dues of Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax & Customs Duty which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes. viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, there are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account, have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (c) The Company has not taken any new term loan during the year and there was no unutilised amount at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable. (d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. (e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. (f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of Initial public offer or further public offer (Including debt instrument) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable Ind AS.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the

Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the company.

xvi. (a)According to the information and explanation given to us and in our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. (b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. According to the information given by the management the company has incurred a cash loss of Rs. 139.81 lakhs during the current year and has not incurred any cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, it has not required to spent any amount as per the section 135 of the said Act. Hence paragraph XX (a)& (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.