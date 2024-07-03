iifl-logo-icon 1
Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd Share Price

64.29
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:31:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open64.29
  • Day's High64.29
  • 52 Wk High79.7
  • Prev. Close61.23
  • Day's Low64.29
  • 52 Wk Low 25
  • Turnover (lac)0.57
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.8
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)66.17
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

64.29

Prev. Close

61.23

Turnover(Lac.)

0.57

Day's High

64.29

Day's Low

64.29

52 Week's High

79.7

52 Week's Low

25

Book Value

10.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

66.17

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:47 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.54%

Non-Promoter- 81.45%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 81.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.29

10.29

10.29

10.29

Preference Capital

6.01

5.89

5.79

5.7

Reserves

-5.08

-2.47

-2.43

-6.91

Net Worth

11.22

13.71

13.65

9.08

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.2

8.41

4.35

0.75

yoy growth (%)

80.66

93.13

474.3

0

Raw materials

-2.63

-1.98

-1.3

-0.14

As % of sales

17.32

23.61

29.87

18.73

Employee costs

-4.02

-4.94

-3.42

-1.61

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.38

-4.21

-5.58

-2.72

Depreciation

-1.44

-1.66

-1.12

-0.19

Tax paid

0

-0.02

0

0

Working capital

0.85

0.84

-1.33

-3.37

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

80.66

93.13

474.3

0

Op profit growth

-292.22

-52.81

50.34

979.16

EBIT growth

-171.01

-33.01

93.64

-3,067.65

Net profit growth

-132.56

-24.03

104.87

-10,028.19

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

13.2

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

13.2

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.42

View Annually Results

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Pankaj Jashwant Shah

Non Executive Director

Arvind Karsandas Bhanushali

Independent Director

Mangala Radha Krishnan Prabhu

Chairman & Independent Directo

Haseeb Drabu

Non Executive Director

Nikunj Mange

Independent Director

Subhash Raghunath Salunke

Independent Director

A C Mahajan

Independent Director

Manas Mengar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd

Summary

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Limited (ASDL) was incorporated in July, 1973. ASDL is a leading pathology specialist, with Pan-India presence. It offer pathology and diagnostic services to individual patients, hospitals, other healthcare providers, and businesses. The Company, with a wider presence in Maharashtra India, enjoys a loyal customer base, that reflects on its strength as a brand, providing superior diagnostic testing and services.Presently, Company is engaged into the business of running, owning, managing and administering Diagnostics Centers. Its principal activities consist of pathology investigation services, radiology investigation services and other related healthcare services at Diagnostic Centres in Mumbai.During the year, the Company commenced its business activities of diagnostic center & pathology from November 2016 onwards by acquiring running business activities of Ankur Pathology Laboratory. Aspira is focused on establishing itself as a strong regional player before scaling up its operations. Although, it follow an asset light model, other costs are significantly high. Most of these cost is front ended and the payback period is high. It is therefore working on building the right systems and optimize the cost. It is adopting new technologies that improve customer experience. Some of these are use of Chatbot, improving website, implementing patient engagement platform, Customer Service, etc. Also concentrating more on HLM, trying to expand area by targetin
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd share price today?

The Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹64.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd is ₹66.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd is 0 and 5.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd is ₹25 and ₹79.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd?

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.84%, 3 Years at -8.91%, 1 Year at 60.29%, 6 Month at 99.64%, 3 Month at 52.05% and 1 Month at -18.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 18.55 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 81.45 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

