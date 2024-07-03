Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹64.29
Prev. Close₹61.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.57
Day's High₹64.29
Day's Low₹64.29
52 Week's High₹79.7
52 Week's Low₹25
Book Value₹10.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)66.17
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.29
10.29
10.29
10.29
Preference Capital
6.01
5.89
5.79
5.7
Reserves
-5.08
-2.47
-2.43
-6.91
Net Worth
11.22
13.71
13.65
9.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.2
8.41
4.35
0.75
yoy growth (%)
80.66
93.13
474.3
0
Raw materials
-2.63
-1.98
-1.3
-0.14
As % of sales
17.32
23.61
29.87
18.73
Employee costs
-4.02
-4.94
-3.42
-1.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.38
-4.21
-5.58
-2.72
Depreciation
-1.44
-1.66
-1.12
-0.19
Tax paid
0
-0.02
0
0
Working capital
0.85
0.84
-1.33
-3.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
80.66
93.13
474.3
0
Op profit growth
-292.22
-52.81
50.34
979.16
EBIT growth
-171.01
-33.01
93.64
-3,067.65
Net profit growth
-132.56
-24.03
104.87
-10,028.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
13.2
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
13.2
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Pankaj Jashwant Shah
Non Executive Director
Arvind Karsandas Bhanushali
Independent Director
Mangala Radha Krishnan Prabhu
Chairman & Independent Directo
Haseeb Drabu
Non Executive Director
Nikunj Mange
Independent Director
Subhash Raghunath Salunke
Independent Director
A C Mahajan
Independent Director
Manas Mengar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd
Summary
Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Limited (ASDL) was incorporated in July, 1973. ASDL is a leading pathology specialist, with Pan-India presence. It offer pathology and diagnostic services to individual patients, hospitals, other healthcare providers, and businesses. The Company, with a wider presence in Maharashtra India, enjoys a loyal customer base, that reflects on its strength as a brand, providing superior diagnostic testing and services.Presently, Company is engaged into the business of running, owning, managing and administering Diagnostics Centers. Its principal activities consist of pathology investigation services, radiology investigation services and other related healthcare services at Diagnostic Centres in Mumbai.During the year, the Company commenced its business activities of diagnostic center & pathology from November 2016 onwards by acquiring running business activities of Ankur Pathology Laboratory. Aspira is focused on establishing itself as a strong regional player before scaling up its operations. Although, it follow an asset light model, other costs are significantly high. Most of these cost is front ended and the payback period is high. It is therefore working on building the right systems and optimize the cost. It is adopting new technologies that improve customer experience. Some of these are use of Chatbot, improving website, implementing patient engagement platform, Customer Service, etc. Also concentrating more on HLM, trying to expand area by targetin
Read More
The Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹64.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd is ₹66.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd is 0 and 5.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd is ₹25 and ₹79.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.84%, 3 Years at -8.91%, 1 Year at 60.29%, 6 Month at 99.64%, 3 Month at 52.05% and 1 Month at -18.27%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.