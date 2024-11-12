iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd Board Meeting

79.38
(-2.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Aspira Pathlab CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for quarter/half year ended September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 & other business with the permission of Chair. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 ,2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202418 May 2024
Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements (Standalone) of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended as on March 31 2024 and to discuss any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor & Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and to consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board Meeting to be held on 10/02/2024 Stands Cancelled. Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 in the Board Meeting to be held on February 13, 2024 and to consider any other business with the permission of the Chair. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Aspira Pathlab: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.