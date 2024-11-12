|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for quarter/half year ended September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 & other business with the permission of Chair. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 ,2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements (Standalone) of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended as on March 31 2024 and to discuss any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor & Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and to consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board Meeting to be held on 10/02/2024 Stands Cancelled. Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 in the Board Meeting to be held on February 13, 2024 and to consider any other business with the permission of the Chair. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
