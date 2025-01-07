Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.2
8.41
4.35
0.75
yoy growth (%)
80.66
93.13
474.3
0
Raw materials
-2.63
-1.98
-1.3
-0.14
As % of sales
17.32
23.61
29.87
18.73
Employee costs
-4.02
-4.94
-3.42
-1.61
As % of sales
26.47
58.78
78.56
212.41
Other costs
-5.03
-3.3
-3.5
-1.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.09
39.31
80.44
208.37
Operating profit
3.51
-1.82
-3.87
-2.57
OPM
23.1
-21.71
-88.88
-339.53
Depreciation
-1.44
-1.66
-1.12
-0.19
Interest expense
-0.89
-1.01
-0.8
-0.25
Other income
0.2
0.28
0.22
0.3
Profit before tax
1.38
-4.21
-5.58
-2.72
Taxes
0
-0.02
0
0
Tax rate
0
0.68
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.38
-4.24
-5.58
-2.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.38
-4.24
-5.58
-2.72
yoy growth (%)
-132.56
-24.03
104.87
-10,028.19
NPM
9.08
-50.38
-128.1
-359.08
