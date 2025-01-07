iifl-logo-icon 1
Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

67.5
(4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:11:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.2

8.41

4.35

0.75

yoy growth (%)

80.66

93.13

474.3

0

Raw materials

-2.63

-1.98

-1.3

-0.14

As % of sales

17.32

23.61

29.87

18.73

Employee costs

-4.02

-4.94

-3.42

-1.61

As % of sales

26.47

58.78

78.56

212.41

Other costs

-5.03

-3.3

-3.5

-1.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.09

39.31

80.44

208.37

Operating profit

3.51

-1.82

-3.87

-2.57

OPM

23.1

-21.71

-88.88

-339.53

Depreciation

-1.44

-1.66

-1.12

-0.19

Interest expense

-0.89

-1.01

-0.8

-0.25

Other income

0.2

0.28

0.22

0.3

Profit before tax

1.38

-4.21

-5.58

-2.72

Taxes

0

-0.02

0

0

Tax rate

0

0.68

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.38

-4.24

-5.58

-2.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.38

-4.24

-5.58

-2.72

yoy growth (%)

-132.56

-24.03

104.87

-10,028.19

NPM

9.08

-50.38

-128.1

-359.08

