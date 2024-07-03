iifl-logo-icon 1
Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd Quarterly Results

67.5
(4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jun-2023

Gross Sales

6.18

4.64

3.82

2.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.18

4.64

3.82

2.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.16

0.08

0.1

Total Income

6.25

4.79

3.89

2.7

Total Expenditure

4.9

4.37

4.02

3.03

PBIDT

1.35

0.42

-0.13

-0.32

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

1.35

0.42

-0.13

-0.32

Depreciation

0.36

0.38

0.38

0.39

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.99

0.05

-0.5

-0.72

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.99

0.05

-0.5

-0.72

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.99

0.05

-0.5

-0.72

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.96

0.05

-0.49

-0.7

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.29

10.29

10.29

10.29

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

21.84

9.05

-3.4

-12.3

PBDTM(%)

21.84

9.05

-3.4

-12.3

PATM(%)

16.01

1.07

-13.08

-27.69

