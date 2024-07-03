Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Jun-2023
Gross Sales
6.18
4.64
3.82
2.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.18
4.64
3.82
2.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.16
0.08
0.1
Total Income
6.25
4.79
3.89
2.7
Total Expenditure
4.9
4.37
4.02
3.03
PBIDT
1.35
0.42
-0.13
-0.32
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
1.35
0.42
-0.13
-0.32
Depreciation
0.36
0.38
0.38
0.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.99
0.05
-0.5
-0.72
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.99
0.05
-0.5
-0.72
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.99
0.05
-0.5
-0.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.96
0.05
-0.49
-0.7
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.29
10.29
10.29
10.29
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.84
9.05
-3.4
-12.3
PBDTM(%)
21.84
9.05
-3.4
-12.3
PATM(%)
16.01
1.07
-13.08
-27.69
