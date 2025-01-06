Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.38
-4.21
-5.58
-2.72
Depreciation
-1.44
-1.66
-1.12
-0.19
Tax paid
0
-0.02
0
0
Working capital
0.85
0.84
-1.33
-3.37
Other operating items
Operating
0.78
-5.06
-8.03
-6.29
Capital expenditure
0.5
3.68
1.2
7.99
Free cash flow
1.28
-1.38
-6.83
1.69
Equity raised
-17.63
-1.31
1.44
7.77
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.32
10.97
5.07
4.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-16.66
8.26
-0.32
14.14
