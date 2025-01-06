iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

64.29
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd

Aspira Pathlab FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.38

-4.21

-5.58

-2.72

Depreciation

-1.44

-1.66

-1.12

-0.19

Tax paid

0

-0.02

0

0

Working capital

0.85

0.84

-1.33

-3.37

Other operating items

Operating

0.78

-5.06

-8.03

-6.29

Capital expenditure

0.5

3.68

1.2

7.99

Free cash flow

1.28

-1.38

-6.83

1.69

Equity raised

-17.63

-1.31

1.44

7.77

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.32

10.97

5.07

4.67

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-16.66

8.26

-0.32

14.14

Aspira Pathlab : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.