Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd Company Summary

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd Summary

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Limited (ASDL) was incorporated in July, 1973. ASDL is a leading pathology specialist, with Pan-India presence. It offer pathology and diagnostic services to individual patients, hospitals, other healthcare providers, and businesses. The Company, with a wider presence in Maharashtra India, enjoys a loyal customer base, that reflects on its strength as a brand, providing superior diagnostic testing and services.Presently, Company is engaged into the business of running, owning, managing and administering Diagnostics Centers. Its principal activities consist of pathology investigation services, radiology investigation services and other related healthcare services at Diagnostic Centres in Mumbai.During the year, the Company commenced its business activities of diagnostic center & pathology from November 2016 onwards by acquiring running business activities of Ankur Pathology Laboratory. Aspira is focused on establishing itself as a strong regional player before scaling up its operations. Although, it follow an asset light model, other costs are significantly high. Most of these cost is front ended and the payback period is high. It is therefore working on building the right systems and optimize the cost. It is adopting new technologies that improve customer experience. Some of these are use of Chatbot, improving website, implementing patient engagement platform, Customer Service, etc. Also concentrating more on HLM, trying to expand area by targeting newly setup hospitals and laboratory and trying to achieve more technology and advancement.

