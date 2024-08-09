To

The Members of Associated Coaters Limited

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Associated Coaters Limited ("the company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flows Statement for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and profit for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response NIL

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate

Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements, standalone financial statements, and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management & Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

That Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable in " Annexure A".

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit

a) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

b) The Balance Sheet & the Statement of Profit and Loss, dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

c) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

d) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

e) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we report that this clause is not applicable to the company."(If companys turnover is <50 cr and its borrowings from financial institutions is < 25 cr.)

f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

v. The company has not declared any dividend in last year which has been paid in current year. Further, no dividend has been declared in current year vi. The reporting under rule 11(g) of the companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility there is a single user ID created in the accounting software due to which the audit trail feature is not completely functional, hence the audit trail report does not capture the details as to which data was deleted/altered with respect to modified entries.

For JMP ASSOCIATES CA Manish Gadia Chartered Accountants (Partner) Firm Registration. No: 324235E Membership. No- 059677 UDIN- 24059677BKCBJJ5111 Place-Kolkata Date- 09/08/2024

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date Associated Coaters Limited ("the Company)]

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

I. In respect of Property, Plant and Equipment: -

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipments.

b) As explained to us, the Property, Plant and Equipments have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical Property, Plant and Equipments have been noticed.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no immoveable property held in the name of the company, so this sub clause is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not revalued its property, plant & equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

II. In respect of Inventories: -

a) As explained to us, the inventories of shares and stocks were verified at reasonable intervals by the Management. In case of inventories lying with third parties, certificates of stocks holding have been received.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the procedures of verification of inventories followed by the Management were reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has maintained proper records of its inventories and no material discrepancies were noticed on verification of stocks as compared to book records.

III. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted unsecured loans to companies, firms and other parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

IV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, company has not entered into any such transactions.

V. In our Opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the purview of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the Provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015.

VI. As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, the clause not applicable in respect of the activities carried on by the Company.

VII. In respect of Statutory Dues: -

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods & Services tax, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues as applicable to the company with appropriate authorities.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

VIII. There are no transactions during the year that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 which were not recorded in the books of accounts

IX. (a) According to the information & explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans & borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information & explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no term loan has been obtained by the company.

(d) According to the information & explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purpose by the company.

(e) According to the information & explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, as defined in the Act. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information & explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

X. (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and the explanation given to us, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term loans during the FY 2023-24 but the company has made an Intial Public Offer, the issue opening date was May 30, 2024 and the issue closing date was June 3, 2024. The company got listed on BSE SME platform during the financial year 2024-25 w.e.f June 6, 2024. The company has raised Rs. 510.62 Lakhs through issue of 4,22,000 No. of equity shares at a price of Rs.121 per share. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable to the company for the financial year 2023-24.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/ fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x) (b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

XI. (a) Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanation given by the management, we report that no material fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the central government

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaint received by the company during the year.

XII. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of Paragraph 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

XIII. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with related party are in compliance with sections 177 and section 188 of the Act where applicable and detail of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements required by the applicable accounting standard.

XIV. This clause is not applicable to the company as it does not fall under the purview of the internal audit requirements as specified in the Companies Act, 2013, and related rules.

XV. The company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

XVI. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, not conducted non-banking financial or housing finance activities during the year and is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi) of the order is not applicable to the company.

XVII. The company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year, therefore, this paragraph of the order is not applicable.

XVIII. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

XIX. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. The provisions of Section 135 to the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx) of the order is not applicable to the company.

XXI. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable to the company.