Associated Coaters Ltd Share Price

191
(-0.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open191.9
  • Day's High191.9
  • 52 Wk High373
  • Prev. Close191.9
  • Day's Low190.9
  • 52 Wk Low 121.8
  • Turnover (lac)2.86
  • P/E25.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value50.04
  • EPS7.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.82
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Associated Coaters Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Associated Coaters Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Associated Coaters Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.78%

Non-Promoter- 31.21%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Associated Coaters Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.03

0.03

0.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

0.67

0.13

-0.01

Net Worth

0.7

0.16

0.02

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Associated Coaters Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Associated Coaters Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Jagjit Singh Dhillon

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Harbhajan Singhthethi

Non Executive Director

Navneet Kaur

Addtnl Independent Director

Chetna Gupta

Addtnl Independent Director

Jay Kumar Shaw

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Heenal Hitesh Rathod

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Associated Coaters Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated on December 22, 2017 as Associated Coaters Private Limited, a private limited company under the Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated December 22, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company pursuant to a resolution passed by the Shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting held on October 24, 2023 and consequently the name of the Company was changed to Associated Coaters Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated December 19, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. .The company Company is engaged in the business of providing services by way of pre-treatment and powder coating of aluminium extrusions in Architect and Real Estate Industry. The process begins with a comprehensive cleaning, where the targeted surface of aluminium extrusions is thoroughly cleansed of any dirt, grease, or contaminants that might impede the subsequent coating process. Following this, a strategic chemical solution is applied to enhance the adhesion of the powder coating. This involves the application of an acidic solution for surface etching or the use of a specialized pretreatment agent to optimize surface wettability.The application of powder coating itself is a precision art. Executed with an electrostatic spray gun, this method involves imparting a negative charge to the powder particles. These charged particles are then irresi
Company FAQs

What is the Associated Coaters Ltd share price today?

The Associated Coaters Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹191 today.

What is the Market Cap of Associated Coaters Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Associated Coaters Ltd is ₹25.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Associated Coaters Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Associated Coaters Ltd is 25.76 and 3.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Associated Coaters Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Associated Coaters Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Associated Coaters Ltd is ₹121.8 and ₹373 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Associated Coaters Ltd?

Associated Coaters Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 42.25%, 6 Month at -5.05%, 3 Month at -20.16% and 1 Month at 1.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Associated Coaters Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Associated Coaters Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.79 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.21 %

