SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹191.9
Prev. Close₹191.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.86
Day's High₹191.9
Day's Low₹190.9
52 Week's High₹373
52 Week's Low₹121.8
Book Value₹50.04
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.82
P/E25.76
EPS7.45
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.03
0.03
0.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
0.67
0.13
-0.01
Net Worth
0.7
0.16
0.02
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Jagjit Singh Dhillon
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Harbhajan Singhthethi
Non Executive Director
Navneet Kaur
Addtnl Independent Director
Chetna Gupta
Addtnl Independent Director
Jay Kumar Shaw
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Heenal Hitesh Rathod
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Associated Coaters Ltd
Summary
The Company was incorporated on December 22, 2017 as Associated Coaters Private Limited, a private limited company under the Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated December 22, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company pursuant to a resolution passed by the Shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting held on October 24, 2023 and consequently the name of the Company was changed to Associated Coaters Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated December 19, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. .The company Company is engaged in the business of providing services by way of pre-treatment and powder coating of aluminium extrusions in Architect and Real Estate Industry. The process begins with a comprehensive cleaning, where the targeted surface of aluminium extrusions is thoroughly cleansed of any dirt, grease, or contaminants that might impede the subsequent coating process. Following this, a strategic chemical solution is applied to enhance the adhesion of the powder coating. This involves the application of an acidic solution for surface etching or the use of a specialized pretreatment agent to optimize surface wettability.The application of powder coating itself is a precision art. Executed with an electrostatic spray gun, this method involves imparting a negative charge to the powder particles. These charged particles are then irresi
Read More
The Associated Coaters Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹191 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Associated Coaters Ltd is ₹25.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Associated Coaters Ltd is 25.76 and 3.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Associated Coaters Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Associated Coaters Ltd is ₹121.8 and ₹373 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Associated Coaters Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 42.25%, 6 Month at -5.05%, 3 Month at -20.16% and 1 Month at 1.53%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.