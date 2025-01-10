Associated Coaters Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.03
0.03
0.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
0.67
0.13
-0.01
Net Worth
0.7
0.16
0.02
Minority Interest
Debt
0.1
0.1
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.8
0.26
0.02
Fixed Assets
0.48
0.52
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.34
-0.33
0
Inventories
0.04
0.03
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.51
1.36
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.27
0.03
0
Sundry Creditors
-1.02
-0.98
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.14
-0.77
0
Cash
0.67
0.08
0.03
Total Assets
0.81
0.27
0.03
