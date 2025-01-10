iifl-logo-icon 1
Associated Coaters Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.03

0.03

0.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

0.67

0.13

-0.01

Net Worth

0.7

0.16

0.02

Minority Interest

Debt

0.1

0.1

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.8

0.26

0.02

Fixed Assets

0.48

0.52

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.34

-0.33

0

Inventories

0.04

0.03

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.51

1.36

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.27

0.03

0

Sundry Creditors

-1.02

-0.98

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.14

-0.77

0

Cash

0.67

0.08

0.03

Total Assets

0.81

0.27

0.03

