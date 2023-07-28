OUR MANAGEMENT

OUR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

In accordance with our Articles of Association, unless otherwise determined in a general meeting of the Company and subject to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable rules, the number of Directors of the Company shall not be less than 3 and not more than 15. As on date of this Draft Prospectus, we have Five (05) Directors on our Board, which includes One (01) Managing Director, One (01) Whole-time Director and Chairman, One (01) Non-Executive Director and two (02) Independent Directors out of which one is women Independent Director.

Set forth below, are details regarding our Board as on the date of this Draft Prospectus:

Name, DIN, Date of Birth, Designation, Address, Occupation, Term and Nationality Age (years) Other Directorships Mr. Jagjit Singh Dhillon 43 Companies DIN: 07980441 Mindhighway Technologies Private Limited Date of Birth: July 27, 1980 Limited Liability Partnerships Qualification: Bachelor of Commerce Nil Designation: Managing Director Address: 197, Diamond Harbour Road Behala, Kolkata 700034, West Bengal, India Occupation: Business Term: For a period of five (5) years with effect from 9th December 2023 to 8th December 2028 Period of Directorship: Director since December 22, 2017 Nationality: Indian Mr. Harbhajan Singhthethi 56 Companies DIN: 10416459 Nil Date of Birth: May 21, 1967 Limited Liability Partnerships Qualification: IXth Standard Nil Designation: Whole Time Director and Chairman Address: 199, Diamond Harbour Mandal Para Kolkata 700034, West Bengal, India Occupation: Business Term: For a period of five (5) years with effect from 9th December 2023 to 8th December 2028 Period of Directorship: Director since 9th December 2023 Nationality: Indian Mrs. Navneet Kaur 46 Companies DIN: 07980468 Mindhighway Technologies Private Limited

Name, DIN, Date of Birth, Designation, Address, Occupation, Term and Nationality Age (years) Other Directorships Date of Birth: January 01, 1977 Limited Liability Partnerships Qualification: Bachelor of Science Nil Designation: Non-Executive Director Address: 197, Diamond Harbour Road Behala ,Kolkata 700034, West Bengal , India Occupation: Business Term: Liable to retire by rotation Period of Directorship: Director since December 22, 2017 Nationality: Indian Ms. Chetna Gupta 36 Companies DIN: 02212440 Julien Agro Infratech Limited Date of Birth: August 14, 1987 Limited Liability Partnerships Qualification: Fellow Member of ICSI, MBA in Human Resources. Wow Organic LLP Designation: Additional Independent Director Address: 25 Chinar Park, Destiny Tower, Flat No 5 B, Kolkata 700157, West Bengal , India Occupation: Professional Term: Till the Annual General Meeting to be held on or before 30th September 2024. Period of Directorship: Additional Director since 7th December 2023 Nationality: Indian Mr. Jay Kumar Shaw 42 Companies DIN: 09627535 Jaikvik Business India Private Limited Date of Birth: December 27, 1981 Jaikvik Technology India Private Limited Qualification: Bachelors of Commerce, Chartered Financial Analyst. Limited Liability Partnerships Nil Designation: Additional Independent Director Address: 7/1 GR, Marhatta Ditch Lane, 7, Shyampukur, Baghbazar, Kolkata 700003, West Bengal, India Occupation: Professional Term: : Till the Annual General Meeting to be held on or before 30th September 2024.

Name, DIN, Date of Birth, Designation, Address, Occupation, Term and Nationality Age (years) Other Directorships Period of Directorship: Additional Director since 7th December 2023 Nationality: Indian

Brief Profile of Our Directors

Mr. Jagjit Singh Dhillon, aged 43 years. He has a degree in Bachelor of Commerce from The Bhawanipur Education Society College, Kolkata. He is the Founder and one of the First Directors of the Company, later he was designated as the Managing Director of the Company with effect from 9th December 2023 till 8th December 2028 for a period 5 years. He has experience of more than 16 years in powder Coating Industry. He has proven ability to quickly analyse key business drivers and develop strategies. He is an energetic leader known for his ability to create successful outcomes in complex situations.

Mr. Harbhajan Singhthethi aged 56 years. He is actively involved in providing various training sessions to workers to increase efficiency. He possesses excellent time management skills, top customer relations abilities and strong communication skills. He has assisted in establishing projects, monitoring the progress of the projects and completing the projects within deadlines. He was appointed as Whole Time Director and Chairman of the Company w.e.f. December 9, 2023.

Mrs. Navneet Kaur, aged 46 years. She has a Degree in Bachelor of Science from Punjab University. She also holds a degree in Master of Education from Punjab University and Master of Arts in Punjabi from Punjab University. She was appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from December 22, 2017, She is associated with the Company since its Incorporation.

Ms. Chetna Gupta, aged 36 years. She has professional experience of more than Ten years. She holds a Bachelor degree in Business Administration from University of Rajasthan and is a fellow member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India. She also holds a degree in post graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning in Human Resource. She is also Bachelor in Law (LLB) from University of Rajasthan. She also cleared her Social Auditor Examination in May 2023. She was appointed as the Additional Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. December 7, 2023.

Mr. Jay Kumar Shaw aged 42 years He is a qualified professional with a B. Com (H) degree, CFA (ICFAI University) certification, and FRM (U.S) accreditation. His role involves providing strategic guidance and operational excellence to the companies he advises, solidifying his position as a valuable asset in the field. He was appointed as the Additional Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. December 7, 2023.

CONFIRMATIONS

Except as stated below, None of the Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of our Company are related to each other as per Section 2(77) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Name of the Director/KMP Name of the Director Relationship 1. Mr. Jagjit Singh Dhillon Mrs. Navneet Kaur Spouse 2. Mrs. Navneet Kaur Mr. Jagjit Singh Dhillon Spouse

There are no arrangements or understanding with major shareholders, customers, suppliers or others, pursuant to which any of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or Senior Management were selected as a Director or Member of Senior Management.

There are no service contracts entered into by the Directors with our Company providing for benefits upon termination of employment.

As on the date of this Draft Prospectus, none of our directors are on the RBI List of wilful defaulters or Fraudulent Borrowers.

As on the date of this Draft Prospectus, none of our Directors are Fugitive Economic Offender under Section 12 of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018.

As on the date of this Draft Prospectus, none of our director is or was a director of any listed Company during the last 5 (five) years preceding the date of this Draft Prospectus, whose shares have been or were suspended from being traded on the Stock Exchange(s), during the term of their directorship in such Company.

As on the date of this Draft Prospectus, none of our director is or was a director of any listed Company which has been or was delisted from any stock exchange during the term of their directorship in such Company.

As on the date of this Draft Prospectus, none of the Promoters, Persons forming part of our Promoter Group, Directors or persons in control of our Company, has been or is involved as a promoters, director or person in control of any other Company, which is debarred from accessing the capital market under any order or directions made by SEBI or any other regulatory authority.

No proceedings / investigations have been initiated by SEBI against any Company, the Board of Directors of which also comprises any of the Directors of our Company.

REMUNERATION / COMPENSATION TO OUR DIRECTORS

The compensation payable to our Directors will be governed as per the terms of their appointment and shall be subject to the provisions of Section 2(54), Section 2(94), Section 188, Section 196, Section 197, Section 198 and Section 203 and any other applicable provisions, if any of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof or any of the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, for the time being in force). Set forth below is the remuneration payable by our Company to our Directors for a financial year:

Name of Director Remuneration shall not exceed 1. Mr. Jagjit Singh Dhillon 9.60* 2. Mr. Harbhajan Singhthethi 4.00* Total 13.60

Remuneration paid for FY 2022-2023; the directors have been paid gross remuneration as follows:

( in lakhs) Name of Director Remuneration paid 1. Mr. Jagjit Singh Dhillon 10.00 2. Mr. Harbhajan Singhthethi N.A.* Total 10.00

Terms And Conditions Of Employment of Our Directors

Mr. Jagjit Singh Dhillon

Mr. Jagjit Singh Dhillon, is the Promoter and Managing Director of our Company. He is the Director of the Company since Incorporation of the Company. He was later designated as Managing Director with effect from 9th December 2023 for a period of 5 (five) years till 8th December 2028. The significant terms of his employment are as below:

Remuneration 9.60 lakhs per annum Bonus and Profit-sharing Ratio Not Applicable Term Appointed as Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years commencing from 9th December 2023 till 8th December 2028. Remuneration in the event of loss or inadequacy of profits In the event of inadequacy or absence of profits in any financial years during his tenure, the Director will be paid remuneration as mentioned in Schedule V as may be approved by the Shareholders of the Company.

Mr. Harbhajan Singhthethi

Mr. Harbhajan Singhthethi, is the Whole Time Director of the Company. He was appointed as a Whole Time Director of the Company with effect from 9th December 2023 for a period of 5 (five) years till 8th December 2028. The significant terms of his employment are as below:

Remuneration 4.00 lakhs per annum Bonus and Profit-sharing Ratio Not Applicable Term Appointed as Whole Time Director of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years commencing from 9th December 2023 till 8th December 2028. Remuneration in the event of loss or inadequacy of profits In the event of inadequacy or absence of profits in any financial years during his tenure, the Director will be paid remuneration as mentioned in Schedule V as may be approved by the Shareholders of the Company.

SITTING FEES

The payment of sitting fees to the Independent Directors of the Company for attending the meeting of the Board of Directors and meetings of the Committees of the Board of Directors in following manner:

Name of Director Fees for attending the meeting of Board of Directors Committee Meetings 1. Ms. Chetna Gupta 10,000/- per Meeting 10,000/- per Meeting 2. Mr. Jay Kumar Shaw 10,000/- per Meeting 10,000/- per Meeting 3. Mrs. Navneet Kaur 10,000/- per Meeting 10,000/- per Meeting

BORROWING POWERS OF OUR BOARD

Our Articles of Association, subject to applicable law, authorize our Board to raise or borrow money or secure the payment of any sum of money for the purposes of our Company. Pursuant to a resolution passed by our shareholders at their Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on December 26, 2023, our shareholders have authorized our Board to borrow any sum of money from time to time notwithstanding that the sum or sums so borrowed together with the monies, if any, already borrowed by the Company (apart from temporary loans obtained from the Companys bankers in the ordinary course of business) exceed the paid up capital and free reserves of the Company provided such amount does not exceed 100 crores over and above the aggregate of the paid up share capital and free reserves which may have not been set apart for any purpose.

SHAREHOLDING OF DIRECTORS IN OUR COMPANY

Our Articles of Association do not require our Directors to hold qualification shares.

As on date of this Draft Prospectus, our Directors hold the following number of Equity Shares of our Company:

Name of Directors Pre-Issue No. of Equity Shares Held % of pre-Issue capital 1. Mr. Jagjit Singh Dhillon 6,19,814 66.65% 2. Mrs. Navneet Kaur 3,10,000 33.33% 3. Ms. Chetna Gupta NIL NIL 4. Mr. Jay Kumar Shaw Nil Nil 5. Mr. Harbhajan Singhthethi Nil Nil

Shareholding Of Directors In Our Subsidiaries

As on date of this Draft Prospectus, our Company does not have a subsidiary.

INTEREST OF OUR DIRECTORS

Our Executive Directors may be deemed to be interested to the extent of remuneration paid to them for services rendered as a Director of our Company and reimbursement of expenses, if any, payable to them. For details of remuneration paid to our see "Terms of appointment and remuneration of our Executive Directors" above.

Jagjit Singh Dhillon and Navneet Kaur are the Promoters of our Company and may be deemed to be interested in the promotion of our Company to the extent they have promoted our Company. Except as stated above, our Directors have no interest in the promotion of our Company other than in the ordinary course of business. Our Directors may also be regarded as interested to the extent of Equity Shares held by them in our Company, if any, details of which have been disclosed above under the heading "Shareholding of Directors in our Company". All of our Directors may also be deemed to be interested to the extent of any dividend payable to them and other distributions in respect of the Equity Shares.

Our Directors may also be interested to the extent of Equity Shares, if any, held by them or held by the entities in which they are associated as promoters, directors, partners, proprietors or trustees or kartas or coparceners or held by their relatives or that may be subscribed by or allotted to the companies, firms, ventures, trusts in which they are interested as promoters, directors, partners, proprietors, members or trustees, pursuant to this Issue. Except as disclosed in "Financial Information" and "Our Promoters and Promoter Group" beginning on Page 137 and 131 , respectively, of this Draft Prospectus, our Directors are not interested in any other company, entity or firm.

Further, our Directors are interested in the properties of our Company, for details please see "Our Business- Land and Property" on page93.

Except as stated in "Restated Financial Information - Annexure 4 Significant Accounting Policies and Explanatory Notes to the Restated Financial Statements" beginning on Page.137 of this Draft Prospectus, our Directors do not have any other interest in the business of our Company.

Interest As To Property

Except as disclosed in this Draft Prospectus, our Directors do not have any interest in any property acquired or proposed to be acquired by our Company or of our Company.

Bonus Or Profit Sharing Plan For Our Directors

None of our Directors are a party to any bonus or profit sharing plan.

Policies Adopted by the Company

The Company has adopted the following policies:

Policy for Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading

Policy for Code of Practice and Fair Disclosure

Familiarization Programmes for Independent Directors

Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy

Policy for determination of Material Event/Disclosure

Policy for Preservation of Documents

Policy on Archival of Documents

Code Of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management

Appointment of Independent Directors and Code of Conduct

Policy for Materiality or related party transactions

Risk Management Policy

Changes In Our Board During The Last Three Years

Except as disclosed below, there have been no changes in our Board during the last three years.

Directors Date of Event Event Reasons 1. Ms. Dibya Prasad July 28, 2023 Appointed as Additional Independent Director Not Applicable 2. Ms. Dibya Prasad September 30, 2023 Regularized as Independent Director Not Applicable 3. Ms. Dibya Prasad December 07, 2023 Resigned as Independent Director Pre-Occupancy 4. Mr. Vinay Chowdhury September 30, 2023 Appointed as Independent Director Not Applicable 5. Mr. Vinay Chowdhury December 07, 2023 Resigned as Independent Director Pre-Occupancy 6. Ms. Chetna Gupta December 07, 2023 Appointed as Additional Independent Director Not Applicable 7. Mr. Jay Kumar Shaw December 07, 2023 Appointed as Additional Independent Director Not Applicable 8. Mr. Harbhajan Singhthethi December 09, 2023 Appointed as Whole Time Director Not Applicable 9. Mr. Jagjit Singh Dhillon December 09, 2023 Change in Designation as Managing Director Not Applicable

Management Organisation Structure

Set forth is the management organization structure of our Company:

Corporate Governance

As our Company is coming with an issue in terms of Chapter IX of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 as amended from time to time, as on date of this Draft Prospectus, the requirement specified in regulations 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C, D and E of Schedule V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 are not applicable to our Company. In additions to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 will be applicable to our company immediately up on the listing of Equity Shares on the Stock Exchanges. However, our Company has complied with the corporate governance requirement, particularly in relation to appointment of independent directors including woman director on our Board, constitution of an Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Our Board functions either on its own or through committees constituted thereof, to oversee specific operational areas.

Committees Of Our Board

Our Board has constituted following committees in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act and SEBI Listing Regulations:

a) Audit Committee; b) Stakeholders Relationship Committee; c) Nomination and Remuneration Committee; d) Internal Complaints Committee; Details of each of these committees are as follows:

a. Audit Committee

Our Company has constituted an Audit Committee ("Audit Committee"), as per Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 18 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015; vide resolution passed at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on December 13, 2023.

Sr. No. Name of Member Designation 1. Mr. Jay Kumar Shaw, Additional Independent Director Chairperson 2. Ms. Chetna Gupta, Additional Independent Director Member 3. Mr. Jagjit Singh Dhillon, Managing Director Member

The Audit Committee is in compliance with Section 177 of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 18 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. The Company Secretary shall act as the secretary of the Audit Committee.

The scope, functions and the terms of reference of our Audit Committee, is in accordance with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 18 of the SEBI Listing Regulations which are as follows:

A. Powers of Audit Committee

The Audit Committee shall have the following powers:

1. To investigate any activity within its terms of reference;

2. To seek information from any employee;

3. To obtain outside legal or other professional advice; and

4. To secure attendance of outsiders with relevant expertise, if it considers necessary

B. Role of the Audit Committee

The role of the audit committee shall include the following:

1. Oversight of the companys financial reporting process and the disclosure of its financial information to ensure that the financial statements are correct, sufficient and credible;

2. Recommendation for appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of auditors of the company;

3. Approval of payment to statutory auditors for any other services rendered by the statutory auditors;

4. Reviewing, with the management, the annual financial statements and auditors report thereon before submission to the Board for approval, with particular reference to:

a. Matters required to be included in the Directors Responsibility Statement to be included in the Boards report in terms of clause (c) of sub-section 3 of section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013; b. Changes, if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same; c. Major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management; d. Significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings; e. Compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements; f. Disclosure of any related party transactions; and g. Qualifications in the draft audit report.

5. Reviewing, with the management, the quarterly financial statements before submission to the Board for approval;

6. Reviewing, with the management, the statement of uses / application of funds raised through an issue (public issue, rights issue, preferential issue, etc.), the statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document / prospectus / notice and the report submitted by the monitoring agency monitoring the utilization of proceeds of a public or rights issue, and making appropriate recommendations to the Board to take up steps in this matter;

7. Monitoring the end use of funds raised through public offers and related matters;

8. Reviewing and monitoring the auditors independence and performance, and effectiveness of audit process;

9. Approval of any subsequent modification of transactions of the company with related parties;

Explanation: The term "related party transactions" shall have the same meaning as provided in Clause 2 (zc) of the

SEBI Listing Regulations and/or the Accounting Standards.

10. Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments;

11. Valuation of undertakings or assets of the company, wherever it is necessary; 12. Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems;

13. Reviewing, with the management, performance of statutory and internal auditors, adequacy of the internal control systems; 14. Reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function, if any, including the structure of the internal audit department, staffing and seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure coverage and frequency of internal audit; 15. Discussion with internal auditors of any significant findings and follow up there on;

16. Reviewing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the matter to the Board; 17. Discussion with statutory auditors before the audit commences, about the nature and scope of audit as well as post-audit discussion to ascertain any area of concern; 18. Looking into the reasons for substantial defaults in the payment to depositors, debenture holders, shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) and creditors; 19. Reviewing the functioning of the whistle blower mechanism;

20. Approval of appointment of CFO after assessing the qualifications, experience and background, etc. of the candidate; 21. Carrying out any other function as is mentioned in the terms of reference of the Audit Committee; and

22. Reviewing the utilization of loans and/or advances from/investments by the holding company in the subsidiary exceeding rupees hundred crores or 100% of the asset size of the subsidiary, whichever is lower including existing loans / advances/ investments, as may be applicable. 23. consider and comment on rationale, cost-benefits and impact of schemes involving merger, demerger, amalgamation etc., on the listed entity and its shareholders.

Further, the Audit Committee shall mandatorily review the following information:

Management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations;

Statement of significant related party transactions (as defined by the audit committee), submitted by management;

Management letters / letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the statutory auditors;

Internal audit reports relating to internal control weaknesses; and

Appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the chief internal auditor shall be subject to review by the audit committee. statement of deviations:

Quarterly statement of deviation(s) including report of monitoring agency, if applicable, submitted to stock exchange(s) in terms of Regulation 32(1) of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

Annual statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document/prospectus/notice in terms of Regulation 32(7) the SEBI Listing Regulations.

As required under the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Audit Committee shall meet at least four times a year with maximum interval of four months between two meetings and the quorum for each meeting of the Audit Committee shall be two members or one third of the members, whichever is greater, provided that there should be a minimum of two independent directors present.

b. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Our Company has constituted a Stakeholders Relationship Committee ("Audit Committee"), as per Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 20 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015; vide resolution passed at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on December 13, 2023.

Sr. No. Name of Member Designation 1. Mrs. Navneet Kaur, Non-Executive Director Chairperson 2. Mr. Jay Kumar Shaw, Additional Independent Director Member 3. Mr. Jagjit Singh Dhillon, Managing Director Member

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee is in compliance with Section 178 of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation

20 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. The Company Secretary shall act as the secretary of the Stakeholders Relationship

Committee.

The scope and function of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee is in accordance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI Listing Regulations and the terms of reference, powers and scope of the Stakeholders Relationship

Committee of our Company include:

1. Resolving the grievances of the security holders of the Company including complaints related to transfer/transmission of shares, non-receipts of annual reports, non-receipt of declared dividends, issue of new/duplicate certificates, general meetings, etc.;

2. Review of measures taken for effective exercise of voting rights of by shareholders;

3. Review of adherence to the service standards adopted by the listed entity in respect of various services being rendered by the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent;

4. Review of the various measures and initiatives taken by the listed entity for reducing the quantum of unclaimed dividends and ensuring timely receipts of dividend warrants/ annual reports/ statutory notices by the shareholders of the Company; and

5. Carrying out any other function as prescribed under the SEBI Listing Regulations as and when amended from time to time.

As required under the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Stakeholders Relationship Committee shall meet at least once a year, and the chairperson of the committee shall be present at the annual general meetings to answer queries of the security holders. The quorum of the meeting shall be either two members or one third of the members of the committee whichever is greater.

c. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Our Company has constituted a Stakeholders Relationship Committee ("Audit Committee"), as per Section 178 of the

Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015; vide resolution passed at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on December 13, 2023.

Sr. No. Name of Member Designation 1. Ms. Chetna Gupta, Additional Independent Director Chairperson 2. Mr. Jay Kumar Shaw, Additional Independent Director Member 3. Mrs. Navneet Kaur, Non-Executive Director Member

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is in compliance with Section 178 of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 19 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. The Company Secretary shall act as the secretary of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The scope and function of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee is in accordance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations and the terms of reference, powers and role of our Nomination and Remuneration Committee are as follows:

1. formulation of the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the board of directors a policy relating to, the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees;

2. For every appointment of an independent director, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall evaluate the balance of skills, knowledge and experience on the Board and on the basis of such evaluation, prepare a description of the role and capabilities required of an independent director. The person recommended to the Board for appointment as an independent director shall have the capabilities identified in such description. For the purpose of identifying suitable candidates, the Committee may: a) use the services of an external agencies, if required; b) consider candidates from a wide range of backgrounds, having due regard to diversity; and c) consider the time commitments of the candidates.

3. formulation of criteria for evaluation of performance of independent directors and the board of directors; 4. devising a policy on diversity of board of directors;

5. identifying persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, and recommend to the board of directors their appointment and removal; 6. whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the independent director, on the basis of the report of performance evaluation of independent directors; 7. recommend to the board, all remuneration, in whatever form, payable to senior management;

8. framing suitable policies and systems to ensure that there is no violation, by an employee of any applicable laws in

India or overseas, including:

9. the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 1992 or the Securities and

Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 to the extent each is applicable; or 10. the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to the

Securities Market) Regulations, 2003;

11. evaluating the performance of the independent directors and on the basis of their performance evaluation recommending the Board of Directors and the members of the Company to extend or continue the term of appointment of the independent director; and

12. performing such other activities as may be delegated by the Board of Directors and/or are statutorily prescribed under any law to be attended to by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

As required under the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall meet at least once a year, and the chairperson of the committee shall be present at the annual general meetings to answer queries of the shareholders. The quorum for each meeting of the said committee shall be either two members or one-third of the members of the committee whichever is greater, including at least one independent director in presence.

d. Internal Complaints Committee

An Internal Complaints Committee is constituted for our Company by the Board to look into the matters concerning sexual harassment pursuant to resolution of the Board of Directors dated December 13, 2023. The Board agreed for the appointment of two male candidates as Members of the ICC since the Company has NIL number of female employees. The Internal Complaints consists of the following members:

Sr. No. Name Status in the Committee Gender 1. Mrs. Navneet Kaur Presiding Officer Female 2. Mr. Biswanath Chatterjee Member (Employee) Male 3. Mr. Anupam Naskar Member (Employee) Male 4. Ms. Aditi Kohli External Member (Member of NGO) Female

A complainant can approach any member of the committee with his/her written complaint.

Tenure

The President and other members of the committee shall hold office for such period, not exceeding 3 (three) years, from the date of their nomination as may be specified by the employer.

Scope

This policy is applicable to employees, workers, volunteers, probationer and trainees including those on deputation, part time, contract, working as consultants or otherwise (whether in the office premises or outside while on assignment). This policy shall be considered to be a part of the employment contract or terms of engagement of the persons in the above categories.

Where the alleged incident occurs to our employee by a third party while on a duty outside our premises, the Company shall perform all reasonable and necessary steps to support our employee.

What Constitutes Sexual HarassmentRs.

Sexual Harassment means such unwelcome sexually determined behaviour (directly or through implication), like physical contact and advances by the employee(s) including:

1. A demand or request for sexual favours, sexually coloured remarks, showing pornography, any other unwelcome physical conduct of sexual nature, lurid stares, physical contact or molestation, stalking, sounds, display of pictures, signs;

2. Eve teasing, innuendos and taunts, physical confinement against ones will;

3. A demand or request for sexual favours, whether verbally or non-verbally, where the submission to such conduct is made either explicitly or implicitly a term or condition of an individuals employment or promotion / evaluation of work thereby denying an individual equal opportunity at employment;

4. An act or conduct by a person in authority which makes the environment at workplace hostile or intimidating to a person or unreasonably interferes with the individuals privacy and productivity at work;

5. Verbal harassment of a sexual nature, such as lewd comments, sexual jokes or references, and offensive personal references; demeaning, insulting, intimidating, or sexually suggestive comments (oral or written) about an individuals personal appearance or electronically transmitted messages (Jokes, remarks, letters, phone calls);

6. Any other behaviour which an individual perceives as having sexual overtones.

Redressal Mechanism:

Once the complaint is received by the Committee:

i. The person who is accused by the complainant will be informed that a complaint has been filed against him (he will be made aware of the details of the allegation and also the name of the complainant as it would be necessary for proper inquiry) and no unfair acts of retaliation or unethical action will be tolerated.

ii. The complainant has the opportunity to ask for conciliation proceedings by having communication with the accused in the presence of the Committee. Please note that in such conciliation the complainant cannot demand monetary compensation.

iii. The Committee shall provide the copies of the settlement as recorded during conciliation to the aggrieved employee and the respondent.

iv. If the matter has been settled by conciliation but the respondent is not complying with the terms and conditions, the aggrieved party can approach the Committee for Redressal.

v. The Committee will question both the complainant and the alleged accused separately. If required, the person who has been named as a witness will need to provide the necessary information to assist in resolving the matter satisfactorily.

vi. The Committee shall call upon all witnesses mentioned by both the parties.

vii. The Committee can ask for specific documents from a person if it feels that they are important for the purpose of investigation.

viii. The complainant has the option to seek transfer or leave so that the inquiry process can continue smoothly and to prevent recurrence of similar situations or discomfort to the complainant. The leave can extend for a maximum period of 3 months. Leave granted under this provision will be paid leave and will not be counted in the number of leaves that the complainant is statutorily entitled to. The complainant may be required to work from home, if it is practicable, keeping in mind the nature of work of the complainant, health and mental condition. However, the complainant is under a good faith obligation and shall not abuse the process to request unjustifiably long periods of leave, keeping in mind the economic effects of the leave to the organization. The Committee shall have the discretion to grant leave of an appropriate duration, depending on the facts and circumstances of the case, or grant an alternate measure such as transferring the employee or the accused, as it deems fit.

Where leave is granted to the complainant, the Committee shall make best attempts to ensure speedy completion of the inquiry process and to minimize adverse economic consequences to the Company arising out of the absence of the complainant from the workplace.

i. The complainant and the accused shall be informed of the outcome of the investigation. The investigation shall be completed within 3 months of the receipt of the complaint. If the investigation reveals that the complainant has been sexually harassed as claimed, the accused will be subjected to disciplinary action accordingly.

a. The report of the investigation shall be supplied to the employer (or the District Officer), the accused and the complainant within 10 days of completion of the investigation.

b. The employer or the District Officer will act on the recommendations of the Committee within 60 days of the receipt of the report.

ii. The contents of the complaint made, the identity and addresses of the aggrieved employee, respondent and witnesses, any information relating to conciliation and inquiry proceedings, recommendations of the Internal Committee and the action taken by the employer shall not be published, communicated or made known to the public, press and media in any manner.

Any party aggrieved by the report can prefer an appeal in the appropriate Court or Tribunal in accordance with the service rules within 90 days of the recommendation been given to the employer / District Officer.

Disciplinary Action:

Where any misconduct is found by the Committee, appropriate disciplinary action shall be taken against the accused. Disciplinary action may include transfer, withholding promotion, suspension or even dismissal. This action shall be in addition to any legal recourse sought by the complainant.

If it is found out through evidence by the Committee that the complainant has maliciously given false complaint against the accused, disciplinary action shall be taken against the complainant as well.

Regardless of the outcome of the complaint made in good faith, the employee lodging the complaint and any person providing information or any witness, will be protected from any form of retaliation. While dealing with complaints of sexual harassment, the Committee shall ensure that the complainant or the witness are not victimized or discriminated against by the accused. Any unwarranted pressures, retaliatory or any other type of unethical behaviour by the accused against the complainant while the investigation is in progress should be reported by the complainant to the Complaints Committee as soon as possible. Disciplinary action will be taken by the Committee against any such complaints which are found genuine.

This policy shall be disseminated to each employee of the Company as well as new recruits who will have to acknowledge that they have read and understood the policy and that they shall abide by the policy.

Our Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management

In addition to our Managing Director and Non-Executive Director, whose details have been provided under paragraph above titled ‘Brief Profile of our Directors, set forth below are the details of our Key Managerial Personnel and Senior

Management as on the date of filing of this Draft Prospectus:

Mr. Jagjit Singh Dhillon - Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company: For details, see "Brief

Profile of our Director", see "Our Management" chapter beginning on page 117 of this Draft Prospectus.

Mr. Harbhajan Singhthethi - Whole Time Director

For details, see "Brief Profile of our Director", see "Our Management" chapter beginning on page 117 of this Draft Prospectus.

Ms. Heenal Hitesh Rathod - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer: Ms. Heenal Hitesh Rathod, aged 24 years is the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of our Company. She is appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of our Company at the meeting of the Board of Directors with effect from December 7, 2023. She is an Associate Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India having Membership No. A70585

Term of Office with expiration Appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer with effect from Date December 7, 2023. Details of service contract Not Applicable Function and areas of experience Responsible for complying with provisions, regulations, acts applicable to the company.

All our Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management are permanent employees of our Company.

Relationship of Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management with our Directors, Promoters and / or other Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management

Except as disclosed under the heading "Relationship between our Directors" herein above, none of the key managerial personnel and senior management are related to each other or to our Promoters or to any of our Directors.

Shareholding of the Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management

Except as disclosed in "Shareholding of our Directors" none of our KMPs holds any Equity Shares of our Company as on the date of filing of this Draft Prospectus.

Bonus or Profit Sharing Plan for our Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management

None of our Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management is a party to any bonus or profit-sharing plan.

Payment or benefit to Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of our Company

Except as disclosed in this Draft Prospectus, no amount or benefit has been paid or given within two preceding years or is intended to be paid or given to any of the Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management except the normal remuneration for services rendered by them. Additionally, there is no contingent or deferred compensation payable to any of our Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management.

Interest of Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management

Except as disclosed in this Draft Prospectus, none of our Key Managerial Personnels and Senior Managements have any interest in our Company other than to the extent of the remuneration, equity shares held by them or benefits to which they are entitled to as per their terms of appointment and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them during the ordinary course of business.

Further, there is no arrangement or understanding with the major shareholders, customers, suppliers or others, pursuant to which any of our Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management have been appointed.

Changes in Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management in the Last Three Years

Set forth below, are the changes in our Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management in the last three years immediately preceding the date of filing of this Draft Prospectus:

Name Designation Date of Appointment/ change Reason Heenal Hitesh Rathod Company Secretary and Compliance Officer December 7, 2023 Appointment Jagjit Singh Dhillon Chief Financial Officer December 7, 2023 Appointment Jagjit Singh Dhillon Managing Director December 9, 2023 Appointment Harbhajan Singhthethi Whole Time Director & Chairman December 9, 2023 Appointment

The attrition of the key management personnel and Senior Management is as per the industry standards.

Employees Stock Option Plan

As on date of this Draft Prospectus, our Company does not have any employee stock option plan or purchase schemes for our employees.

Loans taken by Directors / Key Management Personnel and Senior Management

Our Company has not granted any loans to the Directors and/or Key Management Personnel and Senior Management as on the date of this Draft Prospectus.