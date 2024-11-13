Associated Coaters Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 the meeting of Board of Directors the Company will be held on 9th August 2024 at 12:15 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company to inter alia consider and take on record the Audited Annual Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) Revised outcome - With reference to your e-mail/ Query raised dated 09th September, 2024 regarding Non- submission of statement as mentioned below: Non Submission: 1. Standalone Results - Declaration or Statement of Impact of Audit Qualifications not submitted in Pdf Mode for Year Ended - 31st March 2024 We hereby clarify you that the declaration for Impact of audit qualifications was inadvertently omitted from the recently uploaded financial results . Therefore, we are hereby enclosing the revised Financial Results of year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the declaration of Impact of Audit Qualifications. The same has been approved by the board in the board meeting held on 09th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.09.2024)