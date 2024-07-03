Associated Coaters Ltd Summary

The Company was incorporated on December 22, 2017 as Associated Coaters Private Limited, a private limited company under the Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated December 22, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company pursuant to a resolution passed by the Shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting held on October 24, 2023 and consequently the name of the Company was changed to Associated Coaters Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated December 19, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. .The company Company is engaged in the business of providing services by way of pre-treatment and powder coating of aluminium extrusions in Architect and Real Estate Industry. The process begins with a comprehensive cleaning, where the targeted surface of aluminium extrusions is thoroughly cleansed of any dirt, grease, or contaminants that might impede the subsequent coating process. Following this, a strategic chemical solution is applied to enhance the adhesion of the powder coating. This involves the application of an acidic solution for surface etching or the use of a specialized pretreatment agent to optimize surface wettability.The application of powder coating itself is a precision art. Executed with an electrostatic spray gun, this method involves imparting a negative charge to the powder particles. These charged particles are then irresistibly drawn to the positively charged surface, creating a magnetic-like adhesion. The subsequent step involves the melting and fusion of these particles, resulting in a flawlessly even coating.