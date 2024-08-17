iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM13 Sep 20249 Aug 2024
Annual General Meeting In Compliance with Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing herewith Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 along with Notice of 7th Annual General Meeting of the members to be held on Friday, September 13, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual means without the physical presence of members at a common venue which is being sent to the members through electronic mode and speed post at the e-mail addresses and postal addresses as registered with the Depositories/ Company. We would like to inform you that pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Act read with Rule 10 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, and Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, September 10, 2024 to Thursday, September 12 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 7th AGM of the Company. It is hereby informed that Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 10 September, 2024 to Thursday, 12 September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Seventh (7th) AGM of the Company. Kindly ignore the previous intimation with respect to the Book Closure dated August 17, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024) Intimation under Regulation 30 for proposed acquisition (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)

