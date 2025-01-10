To,

The members of Atishay Limited

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind As standalone financial statements of Atishay Limited ("the Company"), which comprises the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act,

2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the

Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the Ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Revenue recognition Principal Audit Procedures Performed The Companys contracts with customers include contracts with multiple products and services. The Company derives revenues from IT services comprising software development and related services, maintenance, consulting, data processing across the Companys core and digital offerings. The Company assesses the services promised in a contract and identifies distinct performance obligations in the contract. Identification of distinct performance obligations to determine the deliverables and the ability of the customer to benefit independently from such deliverables involves significant judgment. Our audit procedures related to the (1) identification of distinct performance obligations, (2) determination of whether the Company is acting as a principal or agent and (3) whether fixed price maintenance revenue is recognized on a straight-line basis or using the percentage of completion method included the following, among others: In certain integrated services arrangements, contracts with customers include subcontractor services or third-party vendor equipment or software. In these types of arrangements, revenue from sales of third- party vendor products or services is recorded net of costs when the Company is acting as an agent between the customer and the vendor, and gross when the Company is the principal for the transaction. In doing so, the Company first evaluates whether it controls the products or service before it is transferred to the customer. The Company considers whether it has the primary obligation to fulfill the contract, inventory risk, pricing discretion and other factors to determine whether it controls the products or service and therefore, is acting as a principal or an agent. We tested the effectiveness of controls relating to the (a) identification of distinct performance obligations, (b) determination of whether the Company is acting as a principal or an agent and (c) determination of whether fixed price maintenance revenue for certain contracts is recognized on a straight-line basis or using the percentage of completion method. We selected a sample of contracts with customers and performed the following procedures: - Obtained and read contract documents for each selection, including master service agreements, and other documents that were part of the agreement. Fixed price maintenance revenue is recognized ratably either on (1) a straight-line basis when services are performed through an indefinite number of repetitive acts over a specified period or (2) using a percentage of completion method when the pattern of benefits from the services rendered to the customer and the Companys costs to fulfill the contract is not even through the period of contract because the services are generally discrete in nature and not repetitive. The use of method to recognize the maintenance revenues requires judgment and is based on the promises in the contract and nature of the deliverables. - Identified significant terms and deliverables in the contract to assess managements conclusions regarding the (i) identification of distinct performance obligations (ii) whether the Company is acting as a principal or an agent and (iii) whether fixed price maintenance revenue is recognized on a straight-line basis or using the percentage of completion method. As certain contracts with customers involve managements judgment in (1) identifying distinct performance obligations, (2) determining whether the Company is acting as a principal or an agent and (3) whether fixed price maintenance revenue is recognized on a straight-line basis or using the percentage of completion method, revenue recognition from these judgments were identified as a key audit matter and required a higher extent of audit effort. Revenue recognition - Fixed price contracts using the percentage of completion method Principal Audit Procedures Performed Fixed price maintenance revenue is recognized ratably either (1) on a straight-line basis when services are performed through an indefinite number of repetitive acts over a specified period or (2) using a percentage of completion method when the pattern of benefits from services rendered to the customer and the Companys costs to fulfill the contract is not even through the period of contract because the services are generally discrete in nature and not repetitive. Revenue from other fixed-price, fixed-timeframe contracts, where the performance obligations are satisfied over time is recognized using the percentage-of-completion method. Our audit procedures related to estimates of total expected costs or efforts to complete for fixed-price contracts included the following, among others: We tested the effectiveness of controls relating to (1) recording of efforts or costs incurred and estimation of efforts or costs required to complete the remaining contract performance obligations and (2) access and application controls pertaining to time recording, allocation and budgeting systems which prevents unauthorized changes to recording of efforts incurred. Use of the percentage-of-completion method requires the Company to determine the actual efforts or costs expended to date as a proportion of the estimated total efforts or costs to be incurred. Efforts or costs expended have been used to measure progress towards completion as there is a direct relationship between input and productivity. The estimation of total efforts or costs involves significant judgment and is assessed throughout the period of the contract to reflect any changes based on the latest available information. Provisions for estimated losses, if any, on uncompleted contracts are recorded in the period in which such losses become probable based on the estimated efforts or costs to complete the contract. We selected a sample of fixed price contracts with customers measured using the percentage-of-completion method and performed the following: We identified the estimate of total efforts or costs to complete fixed price contracts measured using the percentage of completion method as a key audit matter as the estimation of total efforts or costs involves significant judgment and is assessed throughout the period of the contract to reflect any changes based on the latest available information. This estimate has a high inherent uncertainty and requires consideration of progress of the contract, efforts or costs incurred to-date and estimates of efforts or costs required to complete the remaining contract performance obligations over the term of the contracts. Evaluated managements ability to reasonably estimate the progress towards satisfying the performance obligation by comparing actual efforts or costs incurred to prior year estimates of efforts or costs budgeted for performance obligations that have been fulfilled This required a high degree of auditor judgment in evaluating the audit evidence and a higher extent of audit effort to evaluate the reasonableness of the total estimated amount of revenue recognized on fixed-price contracts . Compared efforts or costs incurred with Companys estimate of efforts or costs incurred to date to identify significant variations and evaluate whether those variations have been considered appropriately in estimating the remaining costs or efforts to complete the contract. Tested the estimate for consistency with the status of delivery of milestones and customer acceptances and sign off from customers to identify possible delays in achieving milestones, which require changes in estimated costs or efforts to complete the remaining performance obligations

Information other than the Standalone Financial

Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management

Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the Standalone

Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies

(Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2016, as amended from time to time, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the

Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report, to the extent applicable, that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid standalone financial statements. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid standalone financial statements have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on March 31,

2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,

2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) The Company has no unpaid dividends that are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

v) The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. vi) The reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its book of accounts which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, the audit trails feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per statutory requirements.

2. With respect to the other matter to be included in the Auditors report under Section 197(16) of the

Act, as amended:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us,the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,

2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For B M PAREKH & CO. Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No.107448W) Sd/- Bhavin Parekh Partner (Membership No. 108004) Bhopal, May 10, 2024 UDIN:24108004BKAGZI3143

Annexure "A"

ANNEXURE"A"TOTHEINDEPENDENTAUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Atishay Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Atishay Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal

Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of

Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls

Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on

Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For B M PAREKH & CO. Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No.107448W) Sd/- Bhavin Parekh Partner (Membership No. 108004) Bhopal, May 10, 2024 UDIN:24108004BKAGZI3143

Annexure "B"

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 3 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Atishay Limited of even date) In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that i) In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, investment property and right-of-use assets: A. a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, investment property and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. B. The Company has a regular program of physical verification to cover all the items of property, plant and equipment, investment property and right-of-use assets in a phased manner over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. C. Based on the examination of the title deeds provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties, (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment and investment property are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

D. The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right-of-use assets) or intangible assets or investment property during the year.

E. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the

Benami Property Transactions (Prohibition) Act,1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii) (a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of ten percent or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not been sanctioned a working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. However the Company has been sanctioned H 1.09 crores additional overdraft against fixed deposit with banks apart from working capital limit and for overdraft against fixed deposit filing of quarterly returns or statements by the company with the bank is not applicable. iii) The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties which were outstanding at any point during the year, and hence reporting under clause (iii)(a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable. iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under

Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable. vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the

Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable. vii) (a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State

Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Value Added Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,

2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause

(a) above which have not been deposited as on 31 March, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the Amount Relates Amount involved (J in lakhs) Amount Unpaid (J in lakhs) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CIT (A) AY 2014- 15 6.54 0.00 Goods & Service Tax Act GST GST Appeal FY 2017- 18 7.14 6.85

viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year. ix) a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and other borrowings to financial institutions or banks during the year. b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and the Company has used the term loans for the object for which they were obtained in earlier years. d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. e) The Company did not have any subsidiary, associates or joint venture during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable. f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable. x) a) The Company has not raised any fund by way of initial public offer or further public offer (equity or debt capital) during the year. Hence, reporting on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi) a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,

2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. c) We have taken into consideration the whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report) and provided to us, when performing our audit. xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section

177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv) a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi) a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause

3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. b) There is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment

Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the yearAccordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable. xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx) Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not applicable on the Company for the current financial year Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.