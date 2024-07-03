SectorIT - Software
Open₹223.05
Prev. Close₹218.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.49
Day's High₹223.05
Day's Low₹223
52 Week's High₹249.9
52 Week's Low₹42.17
Book Value₹40.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)244.88
P/E35.28
EPS6.32
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.04
10.98
10.98
10.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.33
25.71
25.05
25.76
Net Worth
42.37
36.69
36.03
36.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
26.28
23.04
22.64
21.3
yoy growth (%)
14.03
1.8
6.29
14.43
Raw materials
-0.1
-0.58
-4.19
-1.58
As % of sales
0.39
2.52
18.53
7.44
Employee costs
-3.92
-4.52
-4.91
-3.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.51
2.54
4.07
4.67
Depreciation
-1.69
-1.61
-1.34
-1.37
Tax paid
-1.03
-0.1
-1.04
-1.4
Working capital
-0.03
4.95
2.19
-0.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.03
1.8
6.29
14.43
Op profit growth
63.92
-38.65
-21.7
45.67
EBIT growth
36.25
-35.12
-12.95
18.27
Net profit growth
1.33
-19.28
-7.28
8.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Akhilesh Jain.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rekha Jain.
Whole-time Director
Archit Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Arvind V Lowlekar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ajay Mujumdar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
ARUN SHRIVASTAVA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sambedna Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajendra Saxena
Summary
Atishay Ltd was incorporated on March 30, 2000, as Atishay Infotech Private Limited. Subsequently, the status was converted into Public Limited Company and the Company name was changed to Atishay Infotech Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 13, 2013. Again, the name of the Company changed from Atishay Infotech Limited to Atishay Limited effective from January 06, 2016.The Company is an ISO 9001-2008 certified and ISO/IEC 27001:2005 certified (Information Security Management Systems) company which offers wide range of Information Technology Database Management and E-Governance Services including Large Scale Data Entry and Scanning Solutions, Digitization Services, Document Conversion, Data Base Management of highest quality to the clients who are mainly PSU and Government Entities. It has vast experience in handling a host of Government projects by leveraging its powerful back-end software, hardware, networking, data centre and data processing expertise, and a dedicated team. The Company provide customised turnkey solutions in hardware, software and networking. It has developed a unique methodology for locating and implementing IT applications that, by facilitating better planning and management, may have a significant socioeconomicimpact. The Company has joined hands with the Government in supporting their e-Governance projects. Some of these projects include enrolment of Aadhaar cards by the Unique Identification Authority of India Limited (UIDAI).The
The Atishay Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹223 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Atishay Ltd is ₹244.88 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Atishay Ltd is 35.28 and 5.57 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Atishay Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Atishay Ltd is ₹42.17 and ₹249.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Atishay Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.07%, 3 Years at 63.63%, 1 Year at 410.88%, 6 Month at 63.13%, 3 Month at 73.27% and 1 Month at 6.62%.
