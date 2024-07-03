iifl-logo-icon 1
Atishay Ltd Share Price

223
(1.97%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open223.05
  • Day's High223.05
  • 52 Wk High249.9
  • Prev. Close218.7
  • Day's Low223
  • 52 Wk Low 42.17
  • Turnover (lac)13.49
  • P/E35.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value40.06
  • EPS6.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)244.88
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Atishay Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

223.05

Prev. Close

218.7

Turnover(Lac.)

13.49

Day's High

223.05

Day's Low

223

52 Week's High

249.9

52 Week's Low

42.17

Book Value

40.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

244.88

P/E

35.28

EPS

6.32

Divi. Yield

0

Atishay Ltd Corporate Action

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 May, 2024

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 09 Jul, 2024

arrow

Atishay Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Atishay Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:24 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 25.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Atishay Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.04

10.98

10.98

10.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.33

25.71

25.05

25.76

Net Worth

42.37

36.69

36.03

36.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

26.28

23.04

22.64

21.3

yoy growth (%)

14.03

1.8

6.29

14.43

Raw materials

-0.1

-0.58

-4.19

-1.58

As % of sales

0.39

2.52

18.53

7.44

Employee costs

-3.92

-4.52

-4.91

-3.63

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.51

2.54

4.07

4.67

Depreciation

-1.69

-1.61

-1.34

-1.37

Tax paid

-1.03

-0.1

-1.04

-1.4

Working capital

-0.03

4.95

2.19

-0.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.03

1.8

6.29

14.43

Op profit growth

63.92

-38.65

-21.7

45.67

EBIT growth

36.25

-35.12

-12.95

18.27

Net profit growth

1.33

-19.28

-7.28

8.95

No Record Found

Atishay Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Atishay Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Akhilesh Jain.

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rekha Jain.

Whole-time Director

Archit Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Arvind V Lowlekar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ajay Mujumdar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

ARUN SHRIVASTAVA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sambedna Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajendra Saxena

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Atishay Ltd

Summary

Atishay Ltd was incorporated on March 30, 2000, as Atishay Infotech Private Limited. Subsequently, the status was converted into Public Limited Company and the Company name was changed to Atishay Infotech Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 13, 2013. Again, the name of the Company changed from Atishay Infotech Limited to Atishay Limited effective from January 06, 2016.The Company is an ISO 9001-2008 certified and ISO/IEC 27001:2005 certified (Information Security Management Systems) company which offers wide range of Information Technology Database Management and E-Governance Services including Large Scale Data Entry and Scanning Solutions, Digitization Services, Document Conversion, Data Base Management of highest quality to the clients who are mainly PSU and Government Entities. It has vast experience in handling a host of Government projects by leveraging its powerful back-end software, hardware, networking, data centre and data processing expertise, and a dedicated team. The Company provide customised turnkey solutions in hardware, software and networking. It has developed a unique methodology for locating and implementing IT applications that, by facilitating better planning and management, may have a significant socioeconomicimpact. The Company has joined hands with the Government in supporting their e-Governance projects. Some of these projects include enrolment of Aadhaar cards by the Unique Identification Authority of India Limited (UIDAI).The
Company FAQs

What is the Atishay Ltd share price today?

The Atishay Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹223 today.

What is the Market Cap of Atishay Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Atishay Ltd is ₹244.88 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Atishay Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Atishay Ltd is 35.28 and 5.57 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Atishay Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Atishay Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Atishay Ltd is ₹42.17 and ₹249.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Atishay Ltd?

Atishay Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.07%, 3 Years at 63.63%, 1 Year at 410.88%, 6 Month at 63.13%, 3 Month at 73.27% and 1 Month at 6.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Atishay Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Atishay Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.01 %

