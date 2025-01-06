iifl-logo-icon 1
Atishay Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

218.55
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

26.28

23.04

22.64

21.3

yoy growth (%)

14.03

1.8

6.29

14.43

Raw materials

-0.1

-0.58

-4.19

-1.58

As % of sales

0.39

2.52

18.53

7.44

Employee costs

-3.92

-4.52

-4.91

-3.63

As % of sales

14.91

19.64

21.71

17.07

Other costs

-17.65

-15.13

-8.95

-10.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

67.18

65.65

39.55

48.05

Operating profit

4.59

2.8

4.57

5.84

OPM

17.49

12.17

20.2

27.42

Depreciation

-1.69

-1.61

-1.34

-1.37

Interest expense

-0.45

-0.36

-0.41

-0.48

Other income

1.06

1.72

1.25

0.69

Profit before tax

3.51

2.54

4.07

4.67

Taxes

-1.03

-0.1

-1.04

-1.4

Tax rate

-29.51

-3.95

-25.64

-30.08

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.47

2.44

3.02

3.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.47

2.44

3.02

3.26

yoy growth (%)

1.33

-19.28

-7.28

8.95

NPM

9.42

10.6

13.37

15.33

