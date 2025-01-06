Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
26.28
23.04
22.64
21.3
yoy growth (%)
14.03
1.8
6.29
14.43
Raw materials
-0.1
-0.58
-4.19
-1.58
As % of sales
0.39
2.52
18.53
7.44
Employee costs
-3.92
-4.52
-4.91
-3.63
As % of sales
14.91
19.64
21.71
17.07
Other costs
-17.65
-15.13
-8.95
-10.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
67.18
65.65
39.55
48.05
Operating profit
4.59
2.8
4.57
5.84
OPM
17.49
12.17
20.2
27.42
Depreciation
-1.69
-1.61
-1.34
-1.37
Interest expense
-0.45
-0.36
-0.41
-0.48
Other income
1.06
1.72
1.25
0.69
Profit before tax
3.51
2.54
4.07
4.67
Taxes
-1.03
-0.1
-1.04
-1.4
Tax rate
-29.51
-3.95
-25.64
-30.08
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.47
2.44
3.02
3.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.47
2.44
3.02
3.26
yoy growth (%)
1.33
-19.28
-7.28
8.95
NPM
9.42
10.6
13.37
15.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.