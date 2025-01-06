Atishay Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.51
2.54
4.07
4.67
Depreciation
-1.69
-1.61
-1.34
-1.37
Tax paid
-1.03
-0.1
-1.04
-1.4
Working capital
-0.03
4.95
2.19
-0.17
Other operating items
Operating
0.74
5.77
3.87
1.72
Capital expenditure
0
4.25
1.05
19.75
Free cash flow
0.74
10.02
4.92
21.47
Equity raised
46.5
38.97
30.99
28.35
Investing
0
0
-0.07
-3.79
Financing
-2.14
3.58
-0.86
-1.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0.65
0
Net in cash
45.1
52.58
35.65
44.77
