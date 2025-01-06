iifl-logo-icon 1
Atishay Ltd Cash Flow Statement

218.55
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:35:00 PM

Atishay FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.51

2.54

4.07

4.67

Depreciation

-1.69

-1.61

-1.34

-1.37

Tax paid

-1.03

-0.1

-1.04

-1.4

Working capital

-0.03

4.95

2.19

-0.17

Other operating items

Operating

0.74

5.77

3.87

1.72

Capital expenditure

0

4.25

1.05

19.75

Free cash flow

0.74

10.02

4.92

21.47

Equity raised

46.5

38.97

30.99

28.35

Investing

0

0

-0.07

-3.79

Financing

-2.14

3.58

-0.86

-1.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0.65

0

Net in cash

45.1

52.58

35.65

44.77

