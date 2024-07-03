Atishay Ltd Summary

Atishay Ltd was incorporated on March 30, 2000, as Atishay Infotech Private Limited. Subsequently, the status was converted into Public Limited Company and the Company name was changed to Atishay Infotech Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 13, 2013. Again, the name of the Company changed from Atishay Infotech Limited to Atishay Limited effective from January 06, 2016.The Company is an ISO 9001-2008 certified and ISO/IEC 27001:2005 certified (Information Security Management Systems) company which offers wide range of Information Technology Database Management and E-Governance Services including Large Scale Data Entry and Scanning Solutions, Digitization Services, Document Conversion, Data Base Management of highest quality to the clients who are mainly PSU and Government Entities. It has vast experience in handling a host of Government projects by leveraging its powerful back-end software, hardware, networking, data centre and data processing expertise, and a dedicated team. The Company provide customised turnkey solutions in hardware, software and networking. It has developed a unique methodology for locating and implementing IT applications that, by facilitating better planning and management, may have a significant socioeconomicimpact. The Company has joined hands with the Government in supporting their e-Governance projects. Some of these projects include enrolment of Aadhaar cards by the Unique Identification Authority of India Limited (UIDAI).The Company empanelled as an enrollment agency for Aadhaar project in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Gujarat in year 2010. It ventured into retail sector through its projects e-Mitra and Atishay Online in 2015. In 2016, it diversified into the hospitality industry; launched Hotel Atishay in Bhopal; and was empanelled as Systems Integrator with BSNL MP.During year 2018, the Company developed Maxidoo, a cloud based Hotel Enterprise Resource Planning software for hotel management system, which enables hotels automate their operations, augment productivity and boost revenues. In 2019, it launched cash-out service through Aadhaar and Micro ATM.