Board Meeting 14 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Atishay Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Ind AS Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2024.

Board Meeting 11 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

Atishay Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited Ind AS Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and any other matters with the permission of chair. Approved the Un-Audited (Standalone) Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by M/ s B.M. Parekh & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (Firm Registration No.107448W) Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.10.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

Atishay Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Ind AS Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other matter with the permission of chair. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 16th July, 2024 have duly approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company, for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with Limited review report issued by M/ s B.M. Parekh & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (Firm Registration No.107448W) Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/07/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 4 May 2024

Atishay Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the audited Ind AS Standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. To consider and recommend dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any. 3. To consider and fix the date and time of the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company to be held through Video Conferencing (VC) or other Audio-Visual means (OAVM) cut-off dates approval of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting Boards Report Corporate Governance Report and various other timelines and matters related to the AGM. 4. To consider and approve the closure of the register of members and share transfer books/record date of the Company for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting and to ascertain the members eligible to receive the dividend recommended by the Board of Directors for the FY 2023-24. 5.To consider any other matter with the permission of the chair and consent of the majority of the Directors of the Company. Approved the Audited financial results standalone of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 together with Auditors report issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company. Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company, for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 which are enclosed herewith, together with the Auditors Report and a declaration duly signed by the Chief Financial Officer stating that the said Audit Reports are with unmodified opinion. Recommended final dividend Rs. 1/- (Rupee One only), per equity share of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the members at ensuing Annual General Meeting, which will be paid / dispatched within 30 days of its declaration thereat. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 11 Jan 2024