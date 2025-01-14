|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Jan 2025
|6 Jan 2025
|Atishay Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Ind AS Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2024.
|Board Meeting
|11 Oct 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|Atishay Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited Ind AS Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and any other matters with the permission of chair. Approved the Un-audited (Standalone) financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report . For more details please .... Read More.. Approved the Un-Audited (Standalone) Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by M/ s B.M. Parekh & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (Firm Registration No.107448W) Statutory Auditor of the Company is hereby enclosed. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Jul 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|Atishay Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Ind AS Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other matter with the permission of chair. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 16th July, 2024 have duly approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Tuesday, July 16, 2024, have duly approved the following matter: 1 Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company, for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with Limited review report issued by M/ s B.M. Parekh & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (Firm Registration No.107448W) Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|4 May 2024
|Atishay Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the audited Ind AS Standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. To consider and recommend dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any. 3. To consider and fix the date and time of the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company to be held through Video Conferencing (VC) or other Audio-Visual means (OAVM) cut-off dates approval of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting Boards Report Corporate Governance Report and various other timelines and matters related to the AGM. 4. To consider and approve the closure of the register of members and share transfer books/record date of the Company for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting and to ascertain the members eligible to receive the dividend recommended by the Board of Directors for the FY 2023-24. 5.To consider any other matter with the permission of the chair and consent of the majority of the Directors of the Company. Approved the Audited financial results standalone of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 together with Auditors report issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company. Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company, for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 which are enclosed herewith, together with the Auditors Report and a declaration duly signed by the Chief Financial Officer stating that the said Audit Reports are with unmodified opinion. Recommended final dividend Rs. 1/- (Rupee One only), per equity share of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the members at ensuing Annual General Meeting, which will be paid / dispatched within 30 days of its declaration thereat. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jan 2024
|11 Jan 2024
|Atishay Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.The Un-audited Ind AS Standalone financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 along with the Limited review report. 2. The appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved the following matters : 1. The Un-Audited Ind As Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 and Limited Review Report issued by M/s B.M. Parekh & Co. Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, Statutory Auditor of the Company . 2. Approved the appointment of Mrs. Sambedna Jain as a Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company and also designated as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. The Board of Directors in its Meeting held today i.e., Monday, January 22, 2024 have approved and taken on record the following matters: 1. The Un-audited Ind AS Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited review report issued by M/s B.M. Parekh & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (Firm Registration No.107448W) Statutory Auditor of the Company is enclosed as Annexure-I. 2.The appointment of Mrs. Sambedna Jain as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer with effect from January 22, 2024 and also designated as the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/01/2024) Newspaper advertisement published regarding Extract of the Un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023. The advertisement published in the Free Press Journal and Navshakti (Mumbai) on January 23, 2024 . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)
