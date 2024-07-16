|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|16 Jul 2024
|10 May 2024
|The 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be conducted through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) and will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 and the remote e-voting period commences on Saturday, July 13, 2024 (9.00 a.m. IST) and ends on Monday, July 15, 2024 (5.00 p.m. IST). Summary of Proceedings of the 24th Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, July 16 2024 along with Scrutinizer Report . Pursuant to the Annual general Meeting held on July 16, 2024 and based on the voting results received by the scrutinizers on the same date, the shareholders of the Company have approved the matters of appointment/Re-appointment of Managing Director/Whole-time Director & Independent Directors of the Company. For more details please refer the announcement. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/07/2024)
