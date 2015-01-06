Atlanta Infrastructure & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
11.55
11.55
11.55
11.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.22
1.26
1.29
1.32
Net Worth
12.77
12.81
12.84
12.87
Minority Interest
Debt
0.23
0.2
0.15
0.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13
13.01
12.99
12.99
Fixed Assets
2.71
2.71
2.71
2.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.41
1.41
1.42
1.4
Inventories
1.42
1.42
1.42
1.42
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0
0
0.03
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
0
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
4.12
4.12
4.13
4.11
