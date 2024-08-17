Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹7.98
Prev. Close₹8.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹39.68
Day's High₹7.98
Day's Low₹7.98
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.1
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)92.17
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
11.55
11.55
11.55
11.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.22
1.26
1.29
1.32
Net Worth
12.77
12.81
12.84
12.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-8.31
-0.03
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Suresh Mavani
Independent Director
Manish Ashar
Non Executive Director
Bhavna Ashar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Atlanta Infrastructure & Finance Ltd
Summary
Kadvani Securities Limited (KSL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of providing range of financial services. KSL is an authorized Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and is engaged in the advancing loans to its customers. The company was incorporated in the year 1992.The Companys services include trading in shares and securities, leasing and hire purchase, corporate advisory services, and project and management consultancy services diversification. The Company has information technology (IT) division under the banner KADVANI I-TECH. The IT division offers services, such as Web site designing, software development and solutions, and e-education.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.