iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Atlanta Infrastructure & Finance Ltd Share Price

7.98
(-9.93%)
Jan 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Atlanta Infrastructure & Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

7.98

Prev. Close

8.86

Turnover(Lac.)

39.68

Day's High

7.98

Day's Low

7.98

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.1

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

92.17

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Atlanta Infrastructure & Finance Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2023

arrow

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Atlanta Infrastructure & Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Atlanta Infrastructure & Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:14 AM
Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Atlanta Infrastructure & Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

11.55

11.55

11.55

11.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.22

1.26

1.29

1.32

Net Worth

12.77

12.81

12.84

12.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

-8.31

-0.03

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Atlanta Infrastructure & Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Atlanta Infrastructure & Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Suresh Mavani

Independent Director

Manish Ashar

Non Executive Director

Bhavna Ashar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Atlanta Infrastructure & Finance Ltd

Summary

Kadvani Securities Limited (KSL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of providing range of financial services. KSL is an authorized Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and is engaged in the advancing loans to its customers. The company was incorporated in the year 1992.The Companys services include trading in shares and securities, leasing and hire purchase, corporate advisory services, and project and management consultancy services diversification. The Company has information technology (IT) division under the banner KADVANI I-TECH. The IT division offers services, such as Web site designing, software development and solutions, and e-education.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Atlanta Infrastructure & Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.