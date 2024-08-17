Summary

Kadvani Securities Limited (KSL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of providing range of financial services. KSL is an authorized Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and is engaged in the advancing loans to its customers. The company was incorporated in the year 1992.The Companys services include trading in shares and securities, leasing and hire purchase, corporate advisory services, and project and management consultancy services diversification. The Company has information technology (IT) division under the banner KADVANI I-TECH. The IT division offers services, such as Web site designing, software development and solutions, and e-education.

Read More