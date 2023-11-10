Atlanta Infrastructure And Finance Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that as required under Regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on FRIDAY 10TH NOVEMBER 2023 to consider inter alia the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th September 2023 as per the requirement of Regulation- 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Further in terms of Companys Code of Internal Procedures & Conduct for Regulating Monitoring & Reporting of trading by Insiders framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company which is closed from 01st October 2023 will remain closed up to 12th November 2023. This may be treated as compliance with Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Board meeting of the Company was held today on 10th November, 2023 at the Registered Office of the Company wherein following business were transacted: 1. Approval of unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2023. The meeting was commenced at 06.30 PM and concluded at 07.30 PM. You are requested to take the same on record (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2023)