With regards to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that pursuant to section 91 of the companies act, 2013 and regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Register of members and share transfer books of the company will remain closed from 24th September, 2023 to 30th September, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company to be held on Saturday, 30th September, 2023 for the Financial year 2022-23.