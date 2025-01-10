To

The members of AURO LABORATORIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of IND-AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying IND-AS financial statements of AURO LABORATORIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of profit and loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), statement of changes in equity, statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the IND-AS Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

SNo. Key Audit matters Auditors response 1 Evaluation of tax position Obtained details of completed income tax assessment and demand till AY 2023-24 which are not significant and estimated provision has been made for the year ended 31st March,2024 2 Indirect tax Recoverability As at 31st March, 2024 short terms loans and advances includes Exports Incentive Rs. 14.11 lakhs, and GST credit Rs.402.86 lakhs. Refer Note no.8 to the financial statement We have used our knowledge to gain an understanding in current status of recoverability to review the nature of amounts recoverable, the sustainability and the likelihood of recoverability upon final resolution. 3 Provisions and Contingencies As at 31 March 2024 a demand notice received from MPCB and TEPS amount of Rs. 1.92 Crore. Refer note no 23 (iv) to the financial statements. The company has filed appeal in the Supreme court of India through (TIMA) and already deposited 30% of this amount.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the management discussion and analysis, Board of Directors Report including Annexure to Directors Report, Business responsibility report, corporate governance and shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed as records available to us and upon reading, if we conclude that there is material misstatement thereon, we are required and shall communicate the matter to those charged with governance. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the IND-AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 (IND-AS) of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the IND-AS financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

That Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the IND-AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the IND-AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these IND-AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also: a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatements of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls. b) Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we e) are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. f) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and

belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid IND-AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197(16) of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023. However, the Company has not implemented the same.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure “A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For Kothari Jain & Associates. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 113041W CA Sunil Kothari Proprietor M.NO. 043842 Place: Mumbai Date: 25th May, 2024 UDIN:24043842BKCOLT3151

The Annexure “A” of the Independent Auditors Report to the Members of AURO LABORATORIES LIMITED on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

b. As explained to us, the fixed assets are being physically verified under a phased program of verification, which in our opinion, is reasonable and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

c. Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a. Inventories have been physically verified during the year by management at reasonable intervals. The procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and nature of its business. The company is maintaining proper records of its inventories as required in the normal course of business. The discrepancies noticed on verification between physical stocks and book records were not material.

b. Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, from bank on the basis of security of current assets; The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence not commented upon.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loans, made investments and provided any guarantees and securities, hence provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not apply to the Company and hence not commented upon.

v. Based on our examination of records and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the relevant rules made thereunder. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the order made by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records prescribed under Sub- Section (1) of section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the said records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. Statutory Dues

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, we are of the opinion that the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investors Education and protection fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax/VAT, Wealth Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and Goods and Services tax (GST), material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities and there are no outstanding unpaid amounts as at the balance sheet date for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no undisputed dues in respect of Sales Tax, Income Tax, Custom Duty, Wealth Tax, Excise Duty, Cess and Goods and Services tax (GST).

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a. In our opinion, according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions or banks, Government or dues to debenture holders.

b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. In our opinion, according to the information and explanation given to us, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

d. In our opinion, according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not utilised any fund raised for short term basis have been utilised for long term purposes.

e. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiary nor the Company had taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of any subsidiaries and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f. The Company has not raised any loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. a. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xi. In our opinion,

a. According to the information and explanation given to us no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c. According to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year.

xii. The company is not a Nidhi / chit fund company hence our comment as required under clause 3(xii) of the order not given.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where ever applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a. In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b. We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and there were no issues, objections or concerns raised by such outgoing auditors.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. As per the information and explanation given to us, Corporate Social Responsibility norms (CSR) is not applicable under Sec 135 of Companies Act. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

a. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

b. There are no amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, that is required to be transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

xxi. There is no Consolidate Financial Statements prepared. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For Kothari Jain & Associates. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 113041W CA Sunil Kothari Proprietor M.NO. 043842 Place: Mumbai Date: 25th May, 2024 UDIN:24043842BKCOLT3151

Annexure “B” to the Independent Auditors Report to the Members of AURO LABORATORIES LIMITED on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Control under Clause (i) of Sub section 3 of section 143 of the companies Act 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial control over financial reporting OF AURO LABORATORIES LIMITED (“the company”) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statement of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial control based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria establish by the Company considering the essential components of the internal control stated in the guidance note on Audit of Internal financial control over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies the safeguarding of its assets the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our Responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys Internal Financial control over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the guidance note on audit of Internal Financial control over financial reporting (the Guidance Note”) and the standards on auditing issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143 (10) of the companies act 2013 to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial control both applicable to an audit of internal financial control and both issued by the institute of chartered accountant of India. That standard and the guidance note required that we comply with ethical requirement and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial reporting was establish and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all matters respect.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control systems over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial control over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial control over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment including the assessment of risk of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my/our audit opinion on the company internal financial control systems over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principal. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that in reasonable detail accurately and fairly reflect the transaction and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transaction are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statement in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditure of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisitions, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitation of Internal Financial Control over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitation of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also projection of any evaluation of the internal financial control over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute Of Chartered Accountants Of India.