Auro Laboratories Ltd Share Price

256.7
(0.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open256.2
  • Day's High264.2
  • 52 Wk High307.2
  • Prev. Close254.95
  • Day's Low248
  • 52 Wk Low 121.3
  • Turnover (lac)39.24
  • P/E25.75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value69.6
  • EPS9.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)159.92
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Auro Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

256.2

Prev. Close

254.95

Turnover(Lac.)

39.24

Day's High

264.2

Day's Low

248

52 Week's High

307.2

52 Week's Low

121.3

Book Value

69.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

159.92

P/E

25.75

EPS

9.9

Divi. Yield

0

Auro Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 May, 2024

Auro Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Auro Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.15%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Auro Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.23

6.23

6.23

6.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.73

27.97

25.29

22.35

Net Worth

41.96

34.2

31.52

28.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

50.86

54.25

43.79

40.79

yoy growth (%)

-6.24

23.88

7.34

14.99

Raw materials

-32.78

-28.54

-24.48

-24.71

As % of sales

64.44

52.62

55.9

60.59

Employee costs

-6.23

-6.03

-5.27

-3.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.87

10.5

5.64

4.72

Depreciation

-1.01

-1.03

-1.02

-0.93

Tax paid

-1.02

-3.32

-1.58

-1.19

Working capital

9.94

7.87

2.34

1.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.24

23.88

7.34

14.99

Op profit growth

-58.85

82.52

-1.18

44.09

EBIT growth

-57.12

79.49

5.02

45.54

Net profit growth

-60.37

77.07

14.87

332.96

No Record Found

Auro Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Auro Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sharat Deorah

Whole-time Director

Siddhartha Deorah

Independent Director

Kavita Vijayakant Sharma

Whole-time Director

Kiran Kulkarni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sweta Agarwal

Independent Director

Vishal Kailash Chandra Jhunjhunwala

Independent Director

Mahendra Kumar Daga

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Auro Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Auro Laboratories Ltd, founded in 1992, has been manufacturing and providing generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). Currently, the Company is specializing in producing Anti Diabetics like Metformin HCL. It is the first-line treatment for type 2 diabetes. The Company is headquartered in Mumbai and it has manufacturing facility at Palghar in Maharashtra. The facility has all the required certifications from Indian authorities and European registration organizationSince inception, the Company focused on providing quality pharmaceuticals while maintaining high manufacturing standards. Company presently has 1800 MTPA of Metformin HCL manufacturing capacity, with projects underway to expand the capacity to 3600 MTPA.The Companys primary focus was on Anti-Diabetic Drugs, which estimated to be one of the fastest growing therapeutic segments. Currently, it manufacture Metformin Hydrochloride and Glibenclamide and are on the anvil of introducing others within this segment. Additionally, it also undertake Toll/Custom Manufacturing for APIs and Intermediates on contract basis. The manufacturing facility operates are per cGMP norms and has an installed capacity in excess of 500 Tonnes per annum.Auro laboratories has made its presence felt in international markets with a bulk of it production being exported to South East Asia, Middle East and several European Countries. Some of the countries the company exports to are Egypt, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa, Brazil, Spa
Company FAQs

What is the Auro Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Auro Laboratories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹256.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Auro Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Auro Laboratories Ltd is ₹159.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Auro Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Auro Laboratories Ltd is 25.75 and 3.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Auro Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Auro Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Auro Laboratories Ltd is ₹121.3 and ₹307.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Auro Laboratories Ltd?

Auro Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.54%, 3 Years at 30.87%, 1 Year at 82.76%, 6 Month at 36.12%, 3 Month at 14.48% and 1 Month at 14.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Auro Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Auro Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.15 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 47.84 %

