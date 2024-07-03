SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹256.2
Prev. Close₹254.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹39.24
Day's High₹264.2
Day's Low₹248
52 Week's High₹307.2
52 Week's Low₹121.3
Book Value₹69.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)159.92
P/E25.75
EPS9.9
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.23
6.23
6.23
6.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.73
27.97
25.29
22.35
Net Worth
41.96
34.2
31.52
28.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
50.86
54.25
43.79
40.79
yoy growth (%)
-6.24
23.88
7.34
14.99
Raw materials
-32.78
-28.54
-24.48
-24.71
As % of sales
64.44
52.62
55.9
60.59
Employee costs
-6.23
-6.03
-5.27
-3.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.87
10.5
5.64
4.72
Depreciation
-1.01
-1.03
-1.02
-0.93
Tax paid
-1.02
-3.32
-1.58
-1.19
Working capital
9.94
7.87
2.34
1.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.24
23.88
7.34
14.99
Op profit growth
-58.85
82.52
-1.18
44.09
EBIT growth
-57.12
79.49
5.02
45.54
Net profit growth
-60.37
77.07
14.87
332.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sharat Deorah
Whole-time Director
Siddhartha Deorah
Independent Director
Kavita Vijayakant Sharma
Whole-time Director
Kiran Kulkarni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sweta Agarwal
Independent Director
Vishal Kailash Chandra Jhunjhunwala
Independent Director
Mahendra Kumar Daga
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Auro Laboratories Ltd
Summary
Auro Laboratories Ltd, founded in 1992, has been manufacturing and providing generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). Currently, the Company is specializing in producing Anti Diabetics like Metformin HCL. It is the first-line treatment for type 2 diabetes. The Company is headquartered in Mumbai and it has manufacturing facility at Palghar in Maharashtra. The facility has all the required certifications from Indian authorities and European registration organizationSince inception, the Company focused on providing quality pharmaceuticals while maintaining high manufacturing standards. Company presently has 1800 MTPA of Metformin HCL manufacturing capacity, with projects underway to expand the capacity to 3600 MTPA.The Companys primary focus was on Anti-Diabetic Drugs, which estimated to be one of the fastest growing therapeutic segments. Currently, it manufacture Metformin Hydrochloride and Glibenclamide and are on the anvil of introducing others within this segment. Additionally, it also undertake Toll/Custom Manufacturing for APIs and Intermediates on contract basis. The manufacturing facility operates are per cGMP norms and has an installed capacity in excess of 500 Tonnes per annum.Auro laboratories has made its presence felt in international markets with a bulk of it production being exported to South East Asia, Middle East and several European Countries. Some of the countries the company exports to are Egypt, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa, Brazil, Spa
The Auro Laboratories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹256.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Auro Laboratories Ltd is ₹159.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Auro Laboratories Ltd is 25.75 and 3.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Auro Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Auro Laboratories Ltd is ₹121.3 and ₹307.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Auro Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.54%, 3 Years at 30.87%, 1 Year at 82.76%, 6 Month at 36.12%, 3 Month at 14.48% and 1 Month at 14.40%.
